Counties Traders upbeat after return to Mama Ngina Waterfront

Kenyans at the Mama Ngina Waterfront park in Mombasa on December 25, 2019. Traders operating at the upgraded park are upbeat that business will pick up. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NATION MEDIA GROUP

About 100 business people are upbeat that they will reap big after they were allowed to operate from the renovated Mama Ngina Waterfront in Mombasa County.

The traders, who began their operations from the new stalls on Christmas Eve, said the environment is better since it is clean and modern.

But they said things could have been even better had the stalls been built near the shores of the ocean, to which their customers are used.

BUSINESS LOW

The deputy chairman of the Mama Ngina Recreational Park Traders Association Salim Bawaziri said business is still low despite the area having been upgraded.

The traders also said that the stalls are located far from the parking lot where most customers are found.

Mr Bawaziri said that if more stalls are to be built, they should be near the sea shore.

“We were allocated the stalls but the space is very small and we’ve been forced to put some of our products outside. Also, if businesses deal in similar products, it becomes hard to sell,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr Kennedy Mwambulu, a trader, thanked the government for letting them operate at the park during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“We reaped from the festive season as visitors and locals thronged the park. Business has slowed down but we are waiting for more tourists and other visitors,” Mr Mwambulu said.

“Before the area was renovated, it was not that appealing. But now we will have a chance to showcase and sell Swahili foods and snacks such as roasted cassava, cassava crisps, roasted sweet potatoes, coconut water, fried potatoes and other foods,” he added.