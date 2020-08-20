Counties University workers union opposes Egerton plan of laying off 400

University workers want the planned retrenchment of 400 employees of Egerton University halted, saying it lacks merit.

Through the Kenya Universities Staff Union (Kusu), the employees said yesterday the retrenchment was a “mere excuse” and would not resuscitate the financial position of the university made worse by Covid-19.

“We demand that the university stop that ill-intended excerise of retrenching employees,” Kusu secretary general Charles Mukhwaya told journalists Thursday.

Egerton vice chancellor Rose Mwonya in a report said the university council approved the retrenchment that is expected to reduce payroll costs by Sh38 million monthly.

In her report, Prof Mwonya noted that the institution would save at least Sh464.4 million per year if the layoff was implemnented.

The institution has requested the government to provide Sh589.7 million to finance the retrenchment.

Dr Mukhwaya said the institution has, in five years, lost Sh2 billion through misappropriation of funds, corruption and wastage of resources.

“We invite the government to institute urgent and indepth investigation into financial impropriety, corruption and abuse of office at Egerton University,” he said.

In its report, Egerton University noted that it was struggling financially since the government funding has been shrinking since 2015.

Egerton said its sole source of funding was student fees, which stream has been cut by Covid-19.