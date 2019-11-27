News Parliament moves to quash approval of Mwende posting

Ms Mwende Mwinzi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Parliament has quashed its decision approving the nomination of Mwende Mwinzi as Kenya’s ambassador to Seoul, South Korea, barely a week after a judge ruled that they cannot be forced to renounce the same so as to take up public offices.

The Committee on Implementation of House Resolution has asked MPs to rescind its earlier decision approving the nomination of Ms Mwinzi for appointment as an ambassador. The House had On June 6, 2019 approved the appointment of Ms Mwinzi with a condition that she renounces her American citizenship prior to taking up the appointment.

President Uhuru Kenyatta nominated her on May 2.

“The committee recommends that the House rejects the appointment of Ms Mwinzi as Kenya’s ambassador to Seoul, South Korea,” Moitalel Ole Kenta, said in a report tabled in Parliament last evening.

The House will be required to approve the report before it goes for its long Christmas recess.

Ms Mwinzi moved to court to challenge the House decision directing her to renounce the American citizenship which she acquired by birth. She holds both Kenya and American citizenship.

Justice Aaron Makau further ruled that an ambassador is not a State officer barred by the Constitution from holding dual citizenship. He said they are public officers.