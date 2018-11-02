Briefs & Press Releases Kwesé makes changes on business operations in digital focus

Pay TV Company Kwesé is set to review its operational structures across all markets where it has a presence which will lead to changes to the firm’s various business units, the management announced Friday.

Econet Media Group president and chief executive Joe Hundah said the business’ repositioning is perfectly timed in response to market trends.

“We believe these changes will safeguard the future success of our business as we continue to make an indelible impact on Africa’s media industry,” said Mr Hundah.

The CEO said the revised business strategy will also ensure that Kwese TV continues to remain competitive within the industry.

“Refocusing our business offering across markets, is a strategic move which aligns our business to OTT and video-on-demand trends which present significant growth opportunities for Kwese. This renewed focus on digital services will see us provide new compelling offers for our customer’s enjoyment,” he said.

Econet Media will also streamline its direct-to-home satellite television service.

This will see the reduction of third party channels available on the bouquet, as well as the removal of Kwese branded sports (excluding KFS) and general entertainment channels.

The broadcaster’s new bouquet will carry free-to-air, religious, and free news channels which will be available to viewers for a fee, as the broadcaster will waive monthly subscription fees.