The Big Story
Interest rate cap to cut 2pc from growth, predicts IMF
IMF warns banks will be forced to close some branches leading to job losses....
Corporate News
Agency’s Sh208bn power plan to light up rural areas
The 10-year old agency’s second strategic plan is to deepen penetration of power supply in rural areas across the country....
Politics and policy
Kenya to spend Sh1bn to renovate centuries-old Fort Jesus
The 16th century in Mombasa Old Town attracts thousands of tourists every year....
Politics and policy
Labour court gives KMPDU officials seven days to resolve strike
Move follows intervention from the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights and COTU....
-
New Bill on loan charges risks eroding 22pc bank earnings
- Long drought will pose risk to the economy
- Top Treasury official defends Kenya’s big appetite for loans
- Chinese firm sucked into row over land on which it is setting up Sh20bn complex
- IFC, markets watchdog train listed firms’ boards on ethics
- CBK issues banks April deadline to hand in fresh business plans
- Bankers link slower rise in house prices to interest rate caps
-
Oil pushes higher on worries over new US sanctions on Iran
- Chandaria’s bid to buy drugs firm sparks war of billionaires
- Sasini to dispose coffee chain in yet another asset sale
- UoN to launch graduate school of business for top managers
- Shelter Afrique MD James Mugerwa resigns
- Telepost, Moi University among 12 saccos on the regulator’s watchlist
- Microsoft to train 25 East African tech entrepreneurs
- Millers raise stakes in rush for scarce maize
-
KABAARA: Good data should help Kenya to focus on tangibles
- EDITORIAL: Universities’ cash crunch a wake-up call for policy makers
- KISERO: How MPC sacrificed sound monetary policy
- EDITORIAL: Resolve Laikipia conflict
- BODO: It was wise to drop reference rate in pricing bank credit
- OLOO: How your occupation affects health
-
Angola's President Dos Santos to step down
- Treasury expects Sh100bn in loans by end of March
- The missing links in Kenya-China trade
- Laikipia ranch invasions spark friction between Kenya, UK
- 10 firms in race for IEBC digital platform tender
- DP Ruto admits siring a child out of wedlock
- Rotich to negotiate for more SGR funds on trip to China
- Domestic travel grows past tourism board targets
-
KIEREINI: Standard Bank building occupies pride of place in Nairobi , 105
- MAN ABOUT TOWN: Wedding plans buzz and my chance encounter with new CEO
- KAGECHE: What we can learn about the art of selling from politicians
- BELLOWS: Uncertainty on global stage fuels urgency for deeper East Africa ties
- How water hyacinth spreads bilharzia in Lake Victoria region
- DR NJENGA: Jury still out on how to treat gay relationships
- OMETE: Local ice cream maker offers key learning points for health enterprises
-
Hospitals adopt kangaroo technique as incubator shortage bites
- Redefining first class travel
- BIKO: Maureen gets it real in a pretentious world
- ‘Last Supper’ carving from African perspective
- Office kitchens get tidier and inviting
- Adding flair to your foothpath
- NG’ANG’A: The myths and truths about donating blood
- Where dolphins escort the boats on unruffled sea