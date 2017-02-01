The Big Story
CBK says Trump’s policies pose greatest risk to Kenya’s economy
US President Donald Trump’s protectionist economic policies pose the biggest risk to Kenya’s economy in the coming year....
Politics and policy
US to seize Akasha sons’ Sh110m assets in drugs traffic case
The United States is set to impound property owned by sons of slain drug baron Ibrahim Akasha worth over Sh110 million. ...
Corporate News
Kenyan wins Sh37.5bn tender to build Mozambique gas plant
Humphrey Kariuki's firm GL Africa Energy, which is based in the UK, will build and operate the 250-megawatt gas-powered plant...
Money Markets
Bankers link slower rise in house prices to interest rate caps
House prices rose at a slower rate in the final quarter of 2016 compared to the preceding period due to economic slowdown. ...
