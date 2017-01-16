The Big Story
Kebs on the spot over Sh102m expenditure
The standards agency is facing audit queries for failing to support expenditure paid to various consultants for the construction of the proposed regional offices and laboratories....
Money Markets
Economic growth to slow down in 2017: IMF Rep
Growth is likely to remain within the 5-6 per cent range of the past five years despite the slowdown, IMF says. ...
Politics and policy
EAC plastic wars: Kenya accused of suffocating the environment
Rwanda and Tanzania advocate a total ban on plastic bags, Nairobi insists it will devastate its manufacturing sector....
Eight men own half the world's wealth: Oxfam
Picked from Forbes' billionaires list, they include Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg who co-founded Facebook, and...
Cash-rich NSE firms take hit from bank interest rates cap
- Millers grappling with new rules on importing wheat
- Safaricom valued more than 9 top NSE firms combined
- Tea prices start New Year on a high at Mombasa auction
- Shrinking credit access set to hit businesses this year
- Interest rate caps push groups to seek sacco cash
European bank starts own probe on Shelter Afrique
- Airtel’s second layoff in a year turns focus on turnaround bid
- South Africa’s Bounty Brands eyes Nairobi after IFC funding
- German firm wins Sh1.4bn deal for Nairobi traffic lights
- PayPal customers to wait longer as 3-day pay pact with Equity Bank yet to take effect
- Social media war puts spotlight on EADB despite high ratings
MUSYOKA: How workplace innovations take positive, negative forms
- EDITORIAL: Scale up efforts to boost country’s food security
- WERE: Devolution could give birth to issue-based politics in Kenya
- EDITORIAL: Enforce bribery law
- ODOTE: Why critics of education reforms are wrong
- ARMSTRONG: The solution for ending the doctors’ strike
Uganda detects bird flu in wild, domestic birds
- Online vehicle transfers gather speed as 5,000 change ownership
- UAE beats India as top exporter of petroleum to Kenya
- Workers risk losing Sh215m in stalled housing venture
- Ouko cites bias in Sh8.9bn Utalii college tender award
- Miraa growers, traders cry foul over Sh1bn fund as report delays
- Resign, IEBC tells public officials out to contest in polls
KENT: Leadership should not be about a super hero, but an enabler
- MPUTHIA: Why you must robustly exercise the right of access to information
- From the height of political power and business, TSS empire falls apart
- MAN ABOUT TOWN: Year starts with Shiro tantrums as CEO quits after poor results
- KIEREINI: Alliance Girls: The pioneer school that moulded top leaders
Turning games into a great way of marketing products
- How brands are tapping into growing push for responsible consumption
- Lufthansa tests Internet service on short-haul flights
- Kidney support group promotes benefits of early transplants
- OTIN: Brand ambassadors need more than words to promote Nairobi