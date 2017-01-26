The Big Story
CBK cancels Sh30 billion bond meant for budgetary support
Some market players say the cancellation may have been caused by either low bidding or high rate demands by buyers....
Politics and policy
Court spares KMPDU officials jail
Judge Hellen Wasilwa grants medics' union officials five more days to end strike....
Politics and policy
EU considers deal to invest Sh20bn on Mombasa Port
European Investment Bank (EIB) interested in supporting projects at the port to increase efficiency and facilitate trade....
Money Markets
Kestrel, Rencap top NSE stockbrokers’ 2016 market share
Industry braces for sharp dip in earnings, job losses as firms cut expenses....
Politics and policy
Tobiko to pursue ex-IEBC chiefs in Chickengate probe
DPP rules out blanket immunity for polls officials after they quit office on Friday....
Politics and policy
Tanzania opens $290m bus network in Dar
Dar es Salaam until now has had only a haphazard transport system, based on mostly private mini-buses....
Politics and policy
How China contractors drove Kenyan firms out of mega projects
Cheap funding and conditional loans from emerging Asian giant tip scales against Kenyan companies...
University of Nairobi is broke, says Auditor-General
- Mombasa Cement to build 36 MW wind farm in Kilifi
- New capital top agenda at Shelter Afrique special Jan 31 meeting
- Oil truckers dispute with ERC sparks fuel shortage in Nairobi
- Pharmacists sue counties in business permits row
- Radisson group to open four more hotels in Kenya
- Lotteries want amendments to the Betting Act quashed
WAWERU and ALAMBO: Tax obligations for foreign procured debt are unfair
- EDITORIAL: Consult more widely on petrol tanker rules
- NDEMO: Africa can’t afford to ignore Data Revolution
- EDITORIAL: Tone down political rhetoric
- GICHINGA: Capping of interest rates to blame for slowdown
- OIGARA: The future of financial services is now digital
- Rocket launchers in list of Kenya’s Sh43bn US arms plan
- Atwoli takes Sh110m debt row with Jirongo to court
- Beef exporters get major boost in new foot and mouth vaccine
- Official business of Parliament ends on June 15
- House names new National Assembly Clerk
- Election of chairperson top on AU agenda in Addis
- KNH contests fire fighters’ free access to its water reserves