Court battle reveals Merali’s Sh75m bailout of Eveready

Billionaire Naushad Merali pumped Sh75 million into Eveready East Africa to help the struggling battery maker clear its debt portfolio. ...

Treasury moots special fund to cater for droughts

Treasury plans to set up a special fund to cater for drought as the government moves to cushion the national budget from shocks...

CAK orders Total to retain Gulf Petroleum workers after buyout

Total Outre-Mer has been ordered to retain employees of fuel importer Gulf African Petroleum Corporation –which it is set to...

Banks bad loan charge set to surge by 50pc in new regime

Kenyan banks face a fresh shock under a new set of global accounting rules which require financial institutions to make higher...

