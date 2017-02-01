Central Bank of Kenya governor Patrick Njoroge. PHOTO | FILE

CBK says Trump’s policies pose greatest risk to Kenya’s economy

US President Donald Trump’s protectionist economic policies pose the biggest risk to Kenya’s economy in the coming year....

From left, Baktash Akasha Abdalla, Vijaygiri Anandgiri, Gulam Hussein and Ibrahim Akasha Abdalla at the Mombasa Law Courts on November 13, 2014. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT

US to seize Akasha sons’ Sh110m assets in drugs traffic case

The United States is set to impound property owned by sons of slain drug baron Ibrahim Akasha worth over Sh110 million. ...

Dalbit International chairman Humphrey Kariuki (left) presents linen to Kenyatta National Hospital chief executive Dr Simeon Monda when the company donated Sh8 million for renovation, medical equipment and linen at the hospital on November 04, 2013. FILE PHOTO | PHOEBE OKALL | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Kenyan wins Sh37.5bn tender to build Mozambique gas plant

Humphrey Kariuki's firm GL Africa Energy, which is based in the UK, will build and operate the 250-megawatt gas-powered plant...

KBA director of research and policy Jared Osoro (right) with chief executive Habil Olaka during the presentation of the KBA Housing Price Index findings in Nairobi on February 1, 2017. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Bankers link slower rise in house prices to interest rate caps

House prices rose at a slower rate in the final quarter of 2016 compared to the preceding period due to economic slowdown. ...

