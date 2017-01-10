A striking doctor holds a placard. The High Court has since declared the strike illegal. PHOTO | FILE

The Big Story

Doctors to miss pay, face sacking for refusal to end 37-day strike

Striking doctors, who will not have resumed work by close of business Wednesday won’t be paid their salaries, the Council of Governors (CoG) said yon Monday....

Politics and policy

Mr Wanyonyi Wafula Chebukati when he appeared before the selection panel for the appointment of IEBC chairperson. PHOTO | WILLIAM OERI

IEBC chair nominee faces MPs team Tuesday

Nominee for the head of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and three members will appear before MPs for...

Corporate News

Justice Odunga’s November judgment caused a standoff between stakeholders. PHOTO | FILE

High Court allows Imperial Bank payouts by NIC

The High Court has allowed Imperial Bank’s receiver managers to give customers of the collapsed lender up to Sh2.5 million of...

Money Markets

Revellers enjoy their drinks. Distell brands such as Amarula, Viceroy, Drostdy-Hof, Two Oceans, and Chamdor juices account for half of Kwal’s turnover. PHOTO | FILE

Kwal gets five-year exclusive deal for Distell products

The antitrust watchdog has granted Kenya Wine Agencies Ltd (Kwal) a five-year exclusive deal to be importer and distributor of...

