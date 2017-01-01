Julius Kipng’etich, Uchumi chief executive officer. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Uchumi delays results release citing lack of proper records

It is the second postponement of the results announcement by Uchumi this year....

A Kenya Airways plane at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi. PHOTO | FILE

Bad weather disrupts Kenya Airways flights to Europe, Dubai

Flights to Europe and the United Arab Emirates, including routes routes into and out of London, Paris, Amsterdam and Dubai have...

Listed insurer Sanlam Kenya has issued a profit warning as it projects fall in net earnings by at least 25 per cent in 2016 compared to the previous year. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Sanlam Kenya projects at least 25pc drop in full-year profit

The insurer attributed the anticipated profit drop to market-to market fair value on equity investments and government...

Aerial view of Kampala. Uganda will expand a major road linking its capital Kampala with Rwanda after signing a deal on Thursday for a $151 million (KSh15.4 billion) loan from the African Development Bank (AfDB). PHOTO | FILE

Uganda gets $151m AfDB loan for toll road linking capital to Rwanda

In recent years East African countries have been investing heavily in transportation infrastructure to help boost trade....

