The Big Story
Court battle reveals Merali’s Sh75m bailout of Eveready
Billionaire Naushad Merali pumped Sh75 million into Eveready East Africa to help the struggling battery maker clear its debt portfolio. ...
Politics and policy
Treasury moots special fund to cater for droughts
Treasury plans to set up a special fund to cater for drought as the government moves to cushion the national budget from shocks...
Corporate News
CAK orders Total to retain Gulf Petroleum workers after buyout
Total Outre-Mer has been ordered to retain employees of fuel importer Gulf African Petroleum Corporation –which it is set to...
Money Markets
Banks bad loan charge set to surge by 50pc in new regime
Kenyan banks face a fresh shock under a new set of global accounting rules which require financial institutions to make higher...
Ol Pejeta to buy Sh50m Zebu bulls as tension with herders rises
- Costly maize pushes flour prices up as millers await word on Mexico imports
- Ecobank unveils contest for Africa tech start-ups
- Interest rate cap to cut 2pc from growth, predicts IMF
- New Bill on loan charges risks eroding 22pc bank earnings
Thika assembled VW family car hits DT Dobie showrooms
- Uber to compensate ‘hundreds’ of drivers affected by app outage
- Jade Collections set for wage bill increase after employees’ union ruling
- Airbus gets court backing for Sh450m chopper order by Mining ministry
- Agency’s Sh208bn power plan to light up rural areas
MUNGAI: Corporate Africa owes continent doing good CSR
- WERE: Africa must now get ready for Trump-inspired China shift
- EDITORIAL: Invest more in building domestic tourism sector
- ODOTE: Public sector pay inequity a ticking time bomb
- EDITORIAL: Sort out pipeline impasse
- BWIRE: Journalists should ensure fair coverage of poll campaigns