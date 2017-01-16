Auditor General Edward Ouko. PHOTO | FILE

The Big Story

Kebs on the spot over Sh102m expenditure

The standards agency is facing audit queries for failing to support expenditure paid to various consultants for the construction of the proposed regional offices and laboratories....

Money Markets

The government capped commercial lending rates at 400 basis points above the central bank's lending rate last September, hurting already stressed private sector credit growth.PHOTO | FILE

Economic growth to slow down in 2017: IMF Rep

Growth is likely to remain within the 5-6 per cent range of the past five years despite the slowdown, IMF says. ...

Politics and policy

A Nairobi woman sorts out plastic bags for re-use. PHOTO | FILE

EAC plastic wars: Kenya accused of suffocating the environment

Rwanda and Tanzania advocate a total ban on plastic bags, Nairobi insists it will devastate its manufacturing sector....

Money Markets

Facebook founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg with Kenyan techies in Nairobi during his visit in September. Oxfam pointed to a link between the vast gap between rich and poor and growing discontent with mainstream politics around the world. PHOTO | FILE

Eight men own half the world's wealth: Oxfam

Picked from Forbes' billionaires list, they include Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg who co-founded Facebook, and...

