The law caps interest on loans at four percentage points above the Central Bank Rate. PHOTO | FILE

Interest rate cap to cut 2pc from growth, predicts IMF

IMF warns banks will be forced to close some branches leading to job losses....

The firm's first strategic plan launched in 2012 mainly focused on connection of power to public facilities. PHOTO | FILE

Agency’s Sh208bn power plan to light up rural areas

The 10-year old agency’s second strategic plan is to deepen penetration of power supply in rural areas across the country....

Kenya to spend Sh1bn to renovate centuries-old Fort Jesus

The 16th century in Mombasa Old Town attracts thousands of tourists every year....

Doctors demonstrate in Nairobi: Their union officials' jail term has been suspended by a further seven days. FILE PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Labour court gives KMPDU officials seven days to resolve strike

Move follows intervention from the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights and COTU....

