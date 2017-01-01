The Big Story
Uchumi delays results release citing lack of proper records
It is the second postponement of the results announcement by Uchumi this year....
Corporate News
Bad weather disrupts Kenya Airways flights to Europe, Dubai
Flights to Europe and the United Arab Emirates, including routes routes into and out of London, Paris, Amsterdam and Dubai have...
Corporate News
Sanlam Kenya projects at least 25pc drop in full-year profit
The insurer attributed the anticipated profit drop to market-to market fair value on equity investments and government...
Politics and policy
Uganda gets $151m AfDB loan for toll road linking capital to Rwanda
In recent years East African countries have been investing heavily in transportation infrastructure to help boost trade....
-
Stock market investors lose Sh147 billion in year of storm
- Banking sector braces for more job cuts as profit margins shrink
- Choice Microfinance Bank in drive to raise Sh60 million for expansion
- Negative investor sentiment hurts sale of Fountain stocks
- Former NHC chairman and city planner Bosire Ogero dies at 61
-
EADB Kenyan head under probe over mismanagement claims
- Investors valuations signal eight NSE companies that are ripe takeover targets
- Kenya Power mulls shift of defaulters to pre-paid meters
- Shell’s sale of 20pc stake completes exit from Africa downstream fuel business
- IN DEPTH - Cage fish farming on the rise as wild stocks dwindle
- Mumias plans leasing farms for its own cane in bid to beat competition
- More delays and cancelled flights for Jambojet fliers
- KQ contracts Abu Dhabi firm for fleet maintenance
-
BODO: Why alternative asset classes could make capital markets great again
- KABAARA: Make 2017 Kenya’s year of ‘family innovation’ to address real problems
- GITHAGUI: Scaling up road safety solutions in Kenya
- OLOO: How to reduce road accidents in the country
- EDITORIAL: Address doctors’ strike to avert suffering by poor Kenyans
- EDITORIAL: Senate showed the right way
-
Civil servants face New Year axe for land lease forgery
- Shock as only 141 students score KCSE ‘A’
- MPs differ with Treasury on minerals survey funding
- Land subdivision blamed for maize production drop
- State roots for manual polls system amid hacking fears
- County plans radiotherapy unit at hospital to boost cancer treatment
- Nandi seeks compensation for colonial displacement and Koitalel Samoei killing
- Kirinyaga sounds alarm over fake rice
-
What Kenya’s rich splurged on in 2016
- BD Life Review: How readers picked with their clicks
- Sprucing up a house for sale with furnishings to woo buyers
- Extreme 19th is a golfer’s dream
- Tips for better health in the new year
- Creative juices flowed despite dark moments
- East African veterans of the arts at Nairobi Gallery
- It was a year of high and low notes for the music industry