The Central Bank of Kenya: The regulator did not offer a reason for the cancellation in the notice. PHOTO | FILE

CBK cancels Sh30 billion bond meant for budgetary support

Some market players say the cancellation may have been caused by either low bidding or high rate demands by buyers....

Doctors outside the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nairobi after Judge Hellen Wasilwa extended by five daya the suspension of a jail sentence she has granted doctors’ union. PHOTO | MAUREEN KAKAH | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Court spares KMPDU officials jail

Judge Hellen Wasilwa grants medics' union officials five more days to end strike....

EU considers deal to invest Sh20bn on Mombasa Port

European Investment Bank (EIB) interested in supporting projects at the port to increase efficiency and facilitate trade....

The top six market intermediaries accounted for 79 per cent of the Sh294.4 billion trade. PHOTO | BD GRAPHIC

Kestrel, Rencap top NSE stockbrokers’ 2016 market share

Industry braces for sharp dip in earnings, job losses as firms cut expenses....

Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Tobiko to pursue ex-IEBC chiefs in Chickengate probe

DPP rules out blanket immunity for polls officials after they quit office on Friday....

Tanzanian president John Magufuli. PHOTO | AFP

Tanzania opens $290m bus network in Dar

Dar es Salaam until now has had only a haphazard transport system, based on mostly private mini-buses....

The Outer Ring Road in Nairobi is one of the major construction projects being undertaken by Chinese contractors across the country. FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

How China contractors drove Kenyan firms out of mega projects

Cheap funding and conditional loans from emerging Asian giant tip scales against Kenyan companies...

