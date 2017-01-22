From left, Nzoia Sugar managing director Godfrey Sifuna Wanyonyi, chief cashier John Wanyonyi Wekesa, cashier Kennedy Onyango, finance supervisor Ben Sitati Wakhungu, accountant Robert Vincent Juma and Kennedy supervisor Wafula Wanjala when they appeared at the Bungoma Law Courts on January 20, 2017. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA

The Big Story

Nzoia Sugar bosses charged with embezzlement of Sh11m

They are facing economic crime counts ranging from abuse of office, fraudulent acquisition of public property, forgery and violation of public finance law....

comment

Corporate News

Safaricom House in Westlands, Nairobi. PHOTO | FILE

Safaricom head of HR to leave company

In a memo to staff, Safaricom chief executive officer Bob Collymore said Ms Shipiri had left for personal reasons....

comment

Corporate News

Bank Of Africa to shut down 12 branches, cut staff in digital shift

The lender plans to move most services on the digital platform that will leave only 30 braches across the country....

comment

Money Markets

Central Bank of Kenya governor Patrick Njoroge. PHOTO | FILE

CBK committed to flexible exchange rate, Njoroge says

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, Njoroge said he was not worried about the exchange...

comment

n-soko About us Contact us Digital Editions Syndication Help Privacy Policy Terms RSS