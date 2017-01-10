The Big Story
Doctors to miss pay, face sacking for refusal to end 37-day strike
Striking doctors, who will not have resumed work by close of business Wednesday won’t be paid their salaries, the Council of Governors (CoG) said yon Monday....
Politics and policy
IEBC chair nominee faces MPs team Tuesday
Nominee for the head of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and three members will appear before MPs for...
Corporate News
High Court allows Imperial Bank payouts by NIC
The High Court has allowed Imperial Bank’s receiver managers to give customers of the collapsed lender up to Sh2.5 million of...
Money Markets
Kwal gets five-year exclusive deal for Distell products
The antitrust watchdog has granted Kenya Wine Agencies Ltd (Kwal) a five-year exclusive deal to be importer and distributor of...
Toyota takes full control of DT Dobie after Sh5.4bn deal
- Dutch firm wins digital number plates petition
- Equity Bank scales back mobile loans in favour of one month advances
- Equity Bank high school fees beneficiaries hit 14,368 in eight years
- Kenyan IT firm signs partnership with Indian multinational to train employees
WASWA: It’s not enough to be competent, be exceptional in what you do
- MUTUA: Planning ahead gives firms new lease of life
- Key laws passed in 2016 which facilitate better access to justice
- KIEREINI: How freak road accident turned me into a newspaper columnist
- MAN ABOUT TOWN: I spent Christmas in village after my wife and kids went to Dubai
Law graduate weaves network and finds rewards in organising events
- EIB picks Equity, Bank of Africa for Sh21bn loaning to East African SMEs
- KIUGA: Treat your start-up as a matter of life and death to succeed
- Murang’a unveils Sh50m coffee farmers’ kitty to revive the ailing sector
- Why I chose mixed farming over secure accounting job