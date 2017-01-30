A Mikado drone used by the German military flies at Camp Marmal in Mazar-e-Sharif in Afghanistan. PHOTO | AFP

The Big Story

Kenya gets war drones it bought from America in 2015

The US government has strengthened Kenya’s hand in the fight against Somalia-based Al-Shabaab terrorists....

Money Markets

Shoppers at a supermarket: Retailers are on the spot over pricing. PHOTO | FILE

CAK to probe price fixing claims against supermarkets

The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) will investigate supermarkets over rising customer complaints of price manipulation. ...

Politics and policy

President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses residents of Gatundu last Friday. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Opposition unity bid to shape 2017 poll outcome, says Citi

A last-minute attempt to build a broad-based coalition has increased the risk of a fallout among opposition parties. ...

Corporate News

EABL managing director Andrew Cowen with his Kenya Breweries Ltd counterpart Jane Karuku. PHOTO | FILE

EABL shareholders to get Sh1.5bn payout despite half-year profit dip

EABL is set to cut shareholders a total interim dividend cheque of Sh1.5 billion despite reporting a 27.7 per cent drop in net...

