Kenya gets war drones it bought from America in 2015
The US government has strengthened Kenya’s hand in the fight against Somalia-based Al-Shabaab terrorists....
CAK to probe price fixing claims against supermarkets
The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) will investigate supermarkets over rising customer complaints of price manipulation. ...
Opposition unity bid to shape 2017 poll outcome, says Citi
A last-minute attempt to build a broad-based coalition has increased the risk of a fallout among opposition parties. ...
EABL shareholders to get Sh1.5bn payout despite half-year profit dip
EABL is set to cut shareholders a total interim dividend cheque of Sh1.5 billion despite reporting a 27.7 per cent drop in net...
