The Big Story
Nzoia Sugar bosses charged with embezzlement of Sh11m
They are facing economic crime counts ranging from abuse of office, fraudulent acquisition of public property, forgery and violation of public finance law....
Corporate News
Safaricom head of HR to leave company
In a memo to staff, Safaricom chief executive officer Bob Collymore said Ms Shipiri had left for personal reasons....
Corporate News
Bank Of Africa to shut down 12 branches, cut staff in digital shift
The lender plans to move most services on the digital platform that will leave only 30 braches across the country....
Money Markets
CBK committed to flexible exchange rate, Njoroge says
Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, Njoroge said he was not worried about the exchange...
Chinese growth slows in 2016 with outlook uncertain
- PineBridge says fund managers have to diversify as returns fall
- Treasury reopens 2007 bond seeking Sh30bn
- Regulator plans wooing firms to NSE after long listing drought
- KQ shipping 30 tonnes of flowers to Australia monthly
- China to curb foreign investment by state-owned firms
Better pay is just one front in doctors’ war with government
- Nakumatt announces executive shake-up in turnaround plan
- Safaricom still market leader as users drop 1.2m
- Equity chief land deal with Moi ‘unknown’
- KRA slaps Ambassadeur owners with Sh150m bill demand
- MP Shah to hire 200 medics in expansion plan
- First cruise ship this year docks in Mombasa with 1,050 visitors
- Drought hits cash crop harvests in Rift Valley
KABAARA: Growth lessons for Kenya’s Vision 2030 dream
- EDITORIAL: Shake up the public health system to safeguard Kenyans
- BODO: Why you should have exited the NSE months back
- EDITORIAL: Title deeds ruling noble
- KISERO: Water shortage calls for very quick action
- KAMAL: Is cash aid to the poor wasted on tobacco, alcohol?
- YALLA: How investors can benefit from exchange traded funds on bourse
Kenya targets 1 million digital jobs for youths in a year
- Kenyans face hard times as drought eats into family budgets
- Trainee doctors join medics in strike, urge talks on CBA row
- Vacuum looms at State agencies as board chairs exit
- Civil servants home loans hit Sh600m in June
- Motorcycle accidents kill 100 in first two weeks of year - VIDEO
- Nairobi County bans food hawking in the city
Chumo: Ex-Kenya Power CEO who is praised and vilified in equal measure
- MAN ABOUT TOWN: Rumour mill goes into top gear as new chief executive takes over
- KIEREINI: Tracing historical footprints of The Old Mutual in Kenya
- Nairobi theatre starts buzzing in February
- Celebrating chocolate during Valentine’s Day this year
- Tale of untapped wealth and abject poverty in Congo
- GACHERU: Widen your horizon and earn more from golf
- BELLOWS: Management’s devotion to innovation, not mergers, key to success of tech firms