Uganda Avian Flu poses risk of heavy losses to Kenyan farmers

Kenyan authorities on Wednesday warned that the country’s poultry industry faced a high risk of devastation in the wake of a recent outbreak of the contagious Avian Flu in neighbouring Uganda.

Agriculture secretary Willy Bett said Kenya had raised its protection to the highest level since an outbreak of bird flu was reported in Uganda on Monday.

Mr Bett sent a spine-chilling warning to the millions of poultry farmers that the country may have to kill all the 32 million chicken in its farms should the disease cross the border and start spreading in Kenya.

“We remain at high risk and in most cases the proper response is to kill all birds, which means the disease can destroy a whole poultry industry,” the minister said even as he maintained that Kenya remained free of the contagious flu.

Mr Bett urged the Kenyan public to report any cases of unusual poultry and wild bird deaths in their locality to the nearest veterinary and or public health authorities to help arrest the situation that now threatens to devastate the multi-billion shilling industry.

The minister urged the public to ensure that all poultry and animals slaughtered for consumption are inspected by qualified public health officials, avoid contact between wild and domestic birds and provide separate housing for domestic birds.

Kenya on Monday reacted to news of an outbreak of Avian Flu in Uganda with a ban on importation of poultry and poultry products from its Western neighbour and asked Ugandan veterinary authorities not to issue any export permits for poultry and poultry products destined for Kenya.

All export permits issued earlier for similar products have been cancelled.

Kenya is a major importer of poultry products from Uganda, which took in at least 33,700 kilogrammes of poultry meat worth Sh7 million imported from Uganda last year.

East Africa’s largest economy also took in 120,000 kilogrammes of eggs worth Sh12 million from its neighbour, according to data from the Agriculture ministry.

The quantities could be higher considering the large amount of informal trade that takes place between the two countries.

Smuggling of poultry products and the migratory nature of the birds are thought to be the weakest points on the wall that Kenya is trying to build along its Western border in response to the disease outbreak.

Avian Flu is a highly infectious disease that affects many animals, including humans, rats and mice, weasels and ferrets, pigs, cats, tigers and dogs.