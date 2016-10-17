Blind students set sights on leather technology

Magazines

Ms Esther Nzau, a lecturer at the Machakos Institute for the Blind with some of the products they make. PHOTO | STELLAR MURUMBA

The World Health Organisation (WHO) data shows that there are more than 39 million blind people worldwide. Up to 224,000 of them are Kenyans.

Somewhere in Machakos, 10 of these individuals have a story of focus and achievement to tell despite the disability.

The 10 are entrepreneurs making leather items, but which skill has also given them a strong step onto the global arena, touring countries like the United States, Zambia and Ethiopia for trade exhibitions sponsored by the government.

At the Machakos Technical Institute for the Blind, the 10 produce the items under the brand name Escon Leather Creations, working alongside two sighted colleagues.

Esther Nzau, a lecturer at the college for 13 years, is the brains behind Escon Leather, which she started as a hobby.

“We started making leather creations in order to create employment for students who are not easily absorbed by the leather industry due to their visual challenges,” said Ms Nzau, the head of Leather Technology department.

Early this year, she hired a tanning facility from a local church and employed two of her graduates as artisans.

She currently works with the 10, where only one is female. She explains: “The work is labour-intensive and messy. Some women are sceptical about it, hence the gender disparity.”

Eliud Kinyua, 20, joined the institute in June, with the hopes of learning how to move around after losing his sight in a road accident.

He was 16 years old when the motorbike accident left him blind. But his dreams of becoming an engineer remained intact.

“I wanted to be a technical person, an engineer to be precise, when I grow up. With what we are doing at this facility, I have given myself hope that I can still be what I want to become,” Mr Kinyua told Enterprise.

Mr Kinyua’s day at the facility involves tanning, a process that took him three months to master.

Raw hide is soaked in water for three days to remove waste, it is limed to remove fur, then delimed to remove the saltiness of the raw leather before chroming.

“I encourage others in the same situation as I am to come and learn from us instead of waiting for aid. From what I have learnt, I can start my own business when I leave school,” he said.