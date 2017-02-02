Airtel appoints new Kenyan CEO as El Youssefi exits

Corporate News

Outgoing Airtel Kenya CEO Adil El Youssefi. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

Indian telecoms giant Bharti Airtel has appointed its Bangladesh boss to head the Kenyan office following exit of the Kenyan CEO Adil El Youssefi.

Mr El Youssefi’s exit comes amid a looming re-organisation of the Bharti Airtel business in Africa.

The Indian telecoms giant is set to sell stakes or merge some of its African units in a bid to stay afloat and reduce its debt burden.

Airtel veteran Prasanta Das Sarma, formerly the chief executive of Airtel Bangladesh, will be expected to revive fortunes of the troubled Kenyan operator.

“Airtel Kenya today announced the appointment of Prasanta Das Sarma as Managing Director. He will take over from Adil Youssefi who has decided to pursue external opportunities post the completion of his contract period,” said the telecoms firm in a statement.

Change fortunes

Airtel Africa managing director and chief executive officer, Raghunath Mandava, said the operator is banking on Mr Sarma’s “experience in Airtel” to change its sagging fortunes.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Prasanta as Managing Director for the Kenya operation. Prasanta is a seasoned professional with over 31 years of experience in the technology sector,” said Mr Mandava.

“He has handled key assignments as well as business leadership roles. I am confident that under (his) leadership, our plans will gather further momentum and we look forward to delivering an even better experience to millions of customers across the country.”

The exiting Kenya CEO replaced Shivan Bhargava in 2014.

He joined the mobile operator from Ghana-based Millicom Group where he had been the general manager since June 2012.

Last September, Mr Youssefi stirred the local telecoms market after he said his company could exit the Kenyan market if new regulations were not passed to curb what he termed as dominance by market leader, Safaricom.