Cage fish farming on the rise as wild stocks dwindle amid high demand

Corporate News

Floating fish cages on the Bondo side of Lake Victoria. There are 2,500 cages spread across counties bordering the lake such as Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay, Migori and Busia. PHOTO | FILE

Research by the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute (KMFRI) shows that Lake Victoria fish catch on the Kenyan side has declined by half, drawing attention to the seriousness of the problem and prompting farmers to seek new ways to increase stocks.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The fish stock has fallen to 2,500 metric tonnes (MT) annually from 5,000MT with major causes of the decline being over-fishing, illegal fishing gear, fishing in breeding grounds, water hyacinth and pollution.

But this fall is accompanied by yet another decline in local fish consumption, even though the most recent data is not available.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation said last year that local fish consumption has been declining from a modest six kg per capita in 2000 to 4.5 kilos per capital five years ago.

With declining wild stocks and high demand for the tilapia species, producers around the lake are fast turning to the cage farming system as an alternative.

“Cage farming, if done properly, will supplement demand for fish and at the same time reduce the pressure on over-exploiting wild stocks,” says Dr Christopher Aura, the KMFRI director in Kisumu.

There are 2,500 cages spread across counties bordering Lake Victoria such as Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay, Migori and Busia. Siaya County leads with 800 cages. The ownership of the cages is by individual or groups.

Cage aquaculture is a fish rearing system where fingerlings are put into metal or plastic cages — to protect them from predators — providing them artificial feed and harvesting them only when they are mature.

The fish are in their natural habitat where there is exchange of water. In Kenya most farmers use simple materials such as plastic drums which act as wave breakers, wire mesh, nets and anchors. Metal cages can cost at least Sh60,000.

Winnie Owuor, a cage farmer at Anyanga Beach in Bondo, Siaya County, has 600 cages measuring 2x2 metres, located almost 10 metres from the lake shore.

“Although the initial cost of setting up cages is high, the enterprise is promising and the returns are rewarding,” says Mrs Owour.

She says that she stocks 1,500 mono-sex fingerlings in her cages which mature after six months.

“Initially I would stock up to 2,000 fingerlings but I realised that there was high mortality and slow growth because of limited space and competition for oxygen and feeds,” she says.

Dr Aura says that over-stocking cages results in limited individual fish movement and may lead to choking. Getting high quality feeds is a challenge hence most farmers, in an effort to cut costs, tend to make their own.

Fish feed producer Aller Aqua Kenya Limited partner CEO Marius Them-Enger says that cage farmers should not compromise on the quality feeds and fingerlings.