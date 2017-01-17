Jambojet leases new aircraft with eye on eliminating delays

Corporate News

Jambojet has leased a next generation Bombardier Dash 8 Q400, a move which the low-cost carrier says will help it reduce the delays it has been experiencing on its flights.

The budget carrier, which is owned by Kenya Airways, has leased the plane from Abu Dhabi Aviation to replace one of the two older versions of the Q400 aircraft it is currently using.

Over the Christmas period, thousands of Jambojet passengers travelling to various Coast destinations were inconvenienced following delays and cancellations of their flights.

Jambojet attributed the delays to technical problems on its existing fleet and delayed arrival of the new aircraft to handle the higher passenger numbers during the Christmas season.

“We selected the Q400 aircraft because it has the speed and range required to service all our current domestic destinations and targeted regional destinations. It has proven to be the right aircraft for this market,” Willem Hondius, Jambojet’s chief executive, said in a statement.

“This new next generation aircraft has lower operating costs and will help us optimize our operations in terms of increasing the service quality as well as improving economics.”

Players in the tourism industry slammed the airline management for the lengthy delays which saw thousands of domestic and international holidaymakers stranded at various airports.

Kenya Coast Tourism Association (KCTA) chairman Mohammed Hersi said the situation had dampened the high expectation of hoteliers during this festive seasons.