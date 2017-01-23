Jambojet seeks executive to drive non-ticket income

Corporate News

Jambojet chief executive Willem Hondius. PHOTO | FILE

Budget carrier Jambojet is seeking to recruit an executive to drive revenue from non-passenger ticket sales.

The low-cost airline, which is owned by Kenya Airways, has advertised for the position of ancillary manager who will head a new department to drive the alternative income stream.

Ancillary services in the airline industry include entertainment, onboard shopping, Internet gaming, car hire, frequent flier programmes, and hotel bookings which eventually offset (and sometimes exceed) the budget ticket costs.

Other non-ticket revenue streams include checked baggage, better cabin seating, extra leg room, better snack, early boarding, premium Wi-Fi connection and trip insurance.

“Our intention is to increase the services we offer and boost our revenues through other means over and above selling tickets,” Jambojet chief executive Willem Hondius said in an interview.

“We do not have an ancillary department despite the fact that we do offer some of these services. Our intention is to hire locally. I believe the relevant talent for this particular job exists in the Kenyan market.”

The carrier is keen on a candidate with a business-related undergraduate degree, thorough understanding of the airline industry with at least three years’ experience in the industry.