KBL targets Kenya's millennials with new cider beer

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) has launched Tusker Premium Cider, a new beer made from crushed apples targeting the middle class youth.

The beer is being sold in 500-mililitres bottles at a recommended retail price of Sh140, with the company saying it is the first cider to be produced in the country.

The new product is part of East African Breweries Ltd –KBL’s parent company— bid to grow sales by introducing new alcoholic brands targeting difference consumer segments.

“Our ambition is to innovate constantly and at scale in order to address changing tastes and preference across a diverse category of consumers in the Kenyan market,” KBL’s managing director Jane Karuku said in a statement.

It marks the expansion of the flagship Tusker brand that includes Tusker Lager, Tusker Malt and Tusker Lite.

KBL’s marketing and innovations director Stephen O’Kelly said the new beer is aimed at millennials whose tastes are shaped by digital media and global travel.

“Tusker Premium Cider’s innovation is informed by positive socio-economic developments driving growth in the region, especially the emergence of millennials,” he said.

New players

EABL has in the past few years introduced new alcoholic brands in the region, seeking to grow and diversify its product portfolio.

The strategy comes at a time when the market is witnessing increasingly diverse and sophisticated products partly brought by the entry of new players including distributors of global liquor manufacturers.

Some of the new products to enter the local market recently include Carlsberg (beer) and Officer’s Choice (whiskey).

EABL said its new products in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania including Chrome, Ngule and Kibo registered the fastest sales in the year ended June.

Sales of mainstay brands like Tusker Lager dropped in the period, signalling maturity after decades in the market.