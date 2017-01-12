KIM taps former tourism board boss Ndegwa as chief executive

Corporate News

Former Kenya Tourism Board chief executive Muriithi Ndegwa has been appointed chief executive of the Kenya Institute of Management, a members’ lobby that also runs a middle-level college.

Mr Ndegwa served as managing director of the Kenya Tourism Board for six years to February last year.

He replaces David Muturi whose term is drawing to an end having served for eight years at the management professionals’ organisation.

“Mr Ndegwa’s proven leadership and management skills will add value to the institute in its quest to champion individual and organisational excellence, integrity and competitiveness throughout Africa and beyond,” said KIM governing council chaired by Alice Owuor.

The KIM provides professional membership to those in management as well as consultancy services. It has a network of 22 branches serving as college campuses.

The institute offers diploma and certificate business-related courses as well professional programmes such as accounting, public secretaries, and financial analysts.

Mr Ndegwa, 53, holds an MBA in business administration from the University of Nairobi and Bachelor of Education degree from Kenyatta University.

The incoming KIM boss joins a list of executives pursuing doctorate degrees. He is currently undertaking a PhD in marketing at the University of Nairobi, and has been a lecturer at Riara University.

He previously worked at East African Cables for three years, marketing development manager at Magadi Soda, marketing manager at Firestone East Africa (now Sameer), and head of marketing and public affairs department at PostBank.