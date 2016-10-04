KQ flights stabilise after weekend of delays

Corporate News

Loss-making national carrier Kenya Airways on Monday said its flights schedule had normalised following a chaotic weekend of long delays and a cancellation.

The airline said in a statement that operational snags that caused the weekend delays had been addressed.

“We would like to confirm that only one flight was cancelled yesterday (Sunday). However, we had delays on the Mombasa operations for KQ 608/9 and the afternoon Jambojet flights. Jambojet was experiencing non-availability of two aircraft, which led to significant delays,” said the carrier.

“On the long-haul network, one of our B787 Dreamliners last week experienced a technical problem in Hanoi, Vietnam. This was the first time this particular event had occurred on the worldwide 787 fleet and we had to seek the assistance of Boeing to solve it,” said the airline.

A spot check however indicated that a flight from Dar es Salaam was on Monday delayed for nearly two hours.

Kenya Airways reported a net loss of Sh26.2 billion in the year ended March 2016.

The weekend disruptions came barely a fortnight after a bird strike and a tyre burst crippled operations of the national carrier.

Passengers booked on the flights, mainly to Mombasa and Ukunda including those of its budget subsidiary Jambojet, were delayed for several hours.

The airline told its customers that there was an engine problem that took longer than expected to fix. This coupled with the puncture on the September 18 flight from Entebbe resulted in a knock-on effect that delayed multiple flights.