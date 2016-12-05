SimbaPay eyes diaspora cash with Uganda and Ghana entry

Corporate News

SimbaPay chief executive Nyasinga Onyancha. FILE PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Local digital money transfer firm SimbaPay has expanded its services to Ghana and Uganda, enabling its citizens residing in the European Union (EU) to remit money back home in bulk instantly.

The company, which allows people to use mobile phones or tablets to transfer money to a recipient’s mobile money wallet, unveiled the service Monday.

It eliminates the need for customers to remember bank branch codes while also avoiding tedious processes associated with traditional money remittance firms.

“This is the perfect Christmas gift to Ghanaians and Ugandans living in Europe...by delivering money via existing mobile money wallet services, many recipients who previously could not access formal financial services can now do so” said SimbaPay CEO Nyasinga Onyancha in a statement.

The firm is already operational in Kenya where it allows its customers in Europe to send cash in bulk of up to Sh4.5 million to buy homes or other property.

It began as a way of allowing Kenyans living abroad to make M-Pesa payments last year, but has now grown into other parts of Africa including Nigeria.