Nairobi Hospital plans Sh600m satellite clinics

Corporate News

Doctors consultation facility at the Nairobi Hospital. PHOTO | FILE

Nairobi Hospital is set to spend up to Sh600 million in opening new satellite outpatient clinics over the next one-and-a-half years in a bid to keep pace with rivals who have recently expanded their capacity to meet growing demand.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Chief executive Gordon Odundo said plans were under way to open between four and six new clinics in “strategic locations”, with each expected to cost about Sh100 million.

Nairobi Hospital currently operates two clinics — at Galleria Mall and Warwick Centre in Gigiri — complementing its main hospital on Argwings Kodhek Road, which is also undergoing a Sh5.7 billion expansion.

The first of these clinics will be opened in May at the upcoming Kiambu Mall, targeting residents of the bustling town and neighbouring estates such as Runda.

“We settled on Kiambu because at the moment, our main hospital and two clinics cater to patients who reside in the southern part of Nairobi. The new clinic will cater to those in the north west side,” Mr Odundo said in an interview.

“At the moment, the town and its environs do not have a proper hospital despite the large population living there. Our decision to set up in the town is therefore meant to meet this urgent need.”

Kiambu Mall is a Sh500 million shopping complex covering 160,000 square feet. It is being built by businessman Peter Burugu, who also owns the alcohol distribution firm Bia Tosha.

The shopping centre is due for completion in April. It will host about 80 tenants including Nakumatt Supermarkets as the anchor occupant, Java, Ashleys, Vivo, and Commercial Bank of Africa.

Nairobi Hospital’s new clinic will occupy about 15,000 square feet, offer outpatient (diagnostic) and antenatal services. It will also have a radiology centre.

Private hospitals in the country have in recent years stepped up the opening of satellite clinics, radically changing the face of healthcare services by taking facilities closer to patients.

Other top hospitals that have lately opened such facilities include Aga Khan University Hospital, Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital, Avenue Healthcare and Mater Hospital.