Safaricom gets Sh7.5 billion payout for security network job

The Treasury has paid telecoms operator Safaricom Sh7.5 billion as initial instalment for the 2014 building of a digital security system in Nairobi and Mombasa.

Safaricom pocketed the money in November after the Treasury set it aside in a mini-budget, according to documents tabled in Parliament.

The payout is about half of the total Sh14.9 billion that Safaricom expects from the deal it struck with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government.

The contract required Safaricom to instal CCTV cameras in Nairobi and Mombasa that transmit real time data to a central point at the police headquarters and to connect all police stations in the two cities to high-speed (4G) Internet.

Safaricom chief executive Bob Collymore said that the government had committed to pay the remaining Sh7.4 billion in quarterly instalments of Sh939 million from December 24.

“(First) payment was done on November 24. Next quarterly payment was due on December 24 and will continue until full amount is recovered,” Mr Collymore said.

The payout is a major coup for the telecom operator, which is East Africa’s most profitable company, setting it on course to booking another year of record profit.

Safaricom’s half-year profit to September already jumped 32.4 per cent to Sh23.9 billion and the payment is only expected to add impetus to second-half growth.

The Interior ministry in 2014 awarded Safaricom the tender to construct the communication and surveillance system for the National Police Service as a smart tool to battle crime in the wake of incessant terror attacks.

The project involved connecting 195 police stations in Nairobi and Mombasa to high-speed, fourth-generation network (4G) to ease communication.

Safaricom was also mandated to supply the police with radio communication devices (GSM walkie-talkies fitted with SIM cards and cameras) that can take pictures at crime scenes and send real-time data to the command centre for analysis.