Total seeks Sh2bn compensation from defunct refinery for losses

The defunct Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited in Changamwe, Mombasa. PHOTO | FILE

Total Kenya is seeking to be compensated Sh2 billion by the defunct Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited (KPRL) for losses the oil marketer claims it incurred due to the parastatal’s inefficient machinery.

The dispute was revealed in a court case filed by the KPRL to stop Total from referring the row to an arbitrator, which Total says is its right according to a contract it signed with the defunct refinery in 1996.

KPRL, however, holds that Total waived the right to have an arbitrator determine the dispute when the firm, alongside other oil marketers, opted to have the Energy Regulatory Commission solve the standoff on “yield shift losses”.

Total, which is the leading marketer in the country with an 18.5 per cent share, has not revealed just how and when it incurred the losses, promising that it would do so at a later hearing.

“On behalf of our client (Total Kenya) we hereby give notice of a dispute in accordance with that provision.

“The particulars of the claim that Total Kenya will be making will be set out more fully in the formal pleadings once the arbitration process has commenced and directions to that effect have been given” Total says in a demand letter to KPRL that has been filed in the High Court.

Yield shift losses occur when the amount of oil harvested after refining is below the volume projected prior to refining.

Total’s rival KenolKobil, in August started writing off a Sh3.1 billion KPRL debt, claiming the State firm had been unable to meet its contractual obligation on product, occasioning huge losses.

KenolKobil’s board decided to write off the KPRL debt, which has been pending for 15 years. Consultancy Deloitte in 2013 released a report that faulted KPRL for failing to solve claims of Sh3.5 billion by oil marketers arising from yield shift losses.

The ERC in April ruled that the losses incurred by oil marketers could not be passed on to motorists by increasing pump prices, a decision Total challenged at the commission’s Energy Tribunal.

KPRL says Total’s only remedy now is to appeal the ERC’s decision at the Energy Tribunal, adding that the oil marketer is “forum shopping” with the hopes of having a favourable judgment issued in its favour.

“Having elected the ERC as the forum in which to agitate their claim, Total was bound thereby and could not resile to arbitration which may have been available under the agreement,” KPRL said.

Total further holds that only an arbitrator can determine whether they have the authority to determine the dispute.