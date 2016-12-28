Why low-income housing holds the real estate future

Corporate News

Tax incentives for developers of at least 400 cheaper residential units, which come into operation this weekend, could make the lower income housing segment the next big investment frontier in the real estate sector.

The Finance Act 2016 was signed into law by President Uhuru Kenyatta in September, handing developers who put up the units a corporate tax rate of 15 per cent, down from the normal 30 per cent.

“Tax has been a big expense hence increasing the costs incurred by developers, which in turn discourages developers from developing low cost housing,” said Cytonn Investments Management Ltd.

During the Budget in June, Finance Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich indicated that those who construct at least 1,000 low-cost units would be eligible for a tax break and would pay corporate tax at a rate of 20 per cent.

But later the government lowered the number of units to 400 after developers said 1,000 units target was too ambitious.

According to Cytonn Investments, homes exhibitions events held this year indicate most participants have been targeting the lower middle and low-income housing segments.

This is mainly attributed to the enhanced tax incentives and poor performance of the high-end market.

“There is a stagnation in prices in some high-end property due to too much supply that had hit this segment of the market,” the firm said.

“The lower-income housing segment is thus the next investment frontier for the real estate sector as developers embrace it and the market gets enlightened on the available products in the market through increased advertisements and events like expos.”

New innovations

The investment company expects healthy competition among market players as they get to see new innovations and trends such as use of alternative building materials such as prefabs.

Prefabs are specialist dwelling types of buildings made off-site in advance, usually in standard sections that can be easily shipped and assembled.