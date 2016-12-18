Five things businesses should do to survive the New Year and beyond

Home

Kodak booth at the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Digital technology disrupted the company’s core business, leading to its collapse. PHOTO | AFP

These are uncertain times for many businesses. Globalisation of the economy, the breaking down of national boundaries, the organisation of nations into regional economic blocs and the emergence of new information and communication technologies, all have come with incredible benefits.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Markets have expanded, information has moved from the physical library to the tip of our fingers and opportunities for affordable marketing have literally flooded the market.

These developments, however, conceal immense challenges for businesses, both big and small.

The competition is no longer the company next door but India or China-based manufacturer enjoying advantages of advanced technology, cheaper electricity and labour and better infrastructure. To survive in 2017 and beyond, every business must keep five fundamentals in their radar or risk losing out altogether.

Take care of little things

Businesses grow big. Sometimes they become so big that the little things that made them great in the first place are forgotten. You know things like personal touch, the local community, the junior employees or the customers who don’t buy much. Success begins to look so natural, only it is not.

Smart businesses are different. Here, the little things matter. To them, success is the reward of consistently providing superior service with pride and a professional flair. The customer, however insignificant, remains king both in word and deed.

As a result, they are able to read the customers’ needs and avoid the pitfalls that come with being flippant.

Integrity

Integrity in business is so important that it should be written in the hearts and faces of all employees.

The very nature of the business should exude integrity. Yet in an increasingly competitive world, it is easy for directors and shareholders to make decisions that could get the business in trouble with the law, leading to costly penalties and loss of face in the eyes of customers, suppliers and investors.

If there is anything every business should do, it is the commitment to engage in business with integrity even when there is little chance of being caught.

Go green

Smart businesses always go ‘green’ in every aspect. They tap into solar energy, their offices are built with conservation in mind, they are never extravagant and what is considered ‘waste’ by others is converted into something useful for alternative markets.

Innovate