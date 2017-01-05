Hardline positions as senators debate changes on election laws

Politics and policy

Senators during proceedings on election laws at Parliament in Nairobi, January 3, 2017.

Senators converged Thursday to decide on whether the country should go to the next polls with a manual backup.

Hardline positions were evident from the beginning of the sessions in the morning, with leaders from both sides of the political divide setting the pace.

Unlike before, the House was full with lawmakers rarely present turning out to be part of this crucial decision on the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill.

The Bill roots for a manual backup in identification and transmission of results in the event the electronic system fails.

The lawmakers were divided on whether to continue discussing the contentious election laws before a report is tabled.

The legal affairs committee chaired by Amos Wako spent the better part of the morning finalising the report, after a week, collecting public views.

After deliberations, the speaker Ekwee Ethuro ruled that the committee report should be ready by 12.30 o'clock, as debate went on.

Senate minority leader Moses Wetang'ula opposed a move to reduce debate time saying the matter at hand was so critical and he is entitled to 60 minutes as leader of minority in the House.

"Those armed with a vote and nothing else are enemies of this country," Mr Wetang'ula said.

He accused Jubilee for seeking to frustrate debate on the Bill, on hypocritical amendments that if passed are likely to return the country the 2007/08 post-poll violence.

Nandi Senator Stephen Sang' came up with the request to reduce time for contributions citing time constraints.

Senator Elizabeth Ongoro accused the Jubilee government of planning to rig the next general election.

"Jubilee administration is hell-bent on stealing the election and are putting in place a system to ensure stolen elections," Ms Ongoro said.