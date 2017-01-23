Here is how to live ideally this year

Home

Your ideal is that beautiful dream that effortlessly floats into your mind while you sleep. PHOTO | FILE

Let us commence the year on a clear appreciation of the difference between goals and ideals.

Goals are targets that we set for ourselves to achieve within a specified period of time.

Goals usually require that we make adjustments in our lives to achieve them. These adjustments range from saving up money to influencing the involvement of others and everything in between.

Picture the centre of a darts board that you need to aim at. The board just sits pretty on the wall. You on the other hand must make the effort to dart it just at the right point to win.

This requires that you adjust your body position, your gait, your arm angle, you probably need to squint, close one eye and even bend a little to take the right shot.

An ideal on the other hand is a personal vision of the best possible thing, person or situation that deserves to be in your possessions, presence or circles.

Picture a beautiful dream of whatever suits your fancy that effortlessly floats into your mind while you sleep. Notice the difference already?

Getting a better job a goal or starting a business are goals. Losing weight is a goal. Making more money is a goal.

Too often, we run around doing impressive mileage chasing the wrong things. Interestingly, these wrong things are very evasive leaving us in a perpetual rushed race to achieve them.

Wanting to get a better job, fit within a specific apparel size or record an impressive bank balance are all not strong enough endeavours to ignite the fire in us to go the full nine yards on our underlying desires.

This is the reason why the minute the processes become even a little hard or slow or unexciting, we give up and find excuses to explain our lack of achievement.

We instead switch to telling the all-too-common tales motivated by self-pity to anyone who cares to listen. “I do not have the right qualifications”. “It’s in the genes, you know; my whole family is big-bodied”.

“I do not have the money to invest, clients take too long to pay”, and the list goes on.

We do not go all the way through to enjoy the fruition of our goals because our goals are really just side-effects of the real stuff that we should be aiming for. Ideals are the name of the personal leadership growth game.