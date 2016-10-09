How NYS more than doubled cost of building slum road

Politics and policy

A National Youth Service road grader. NYS spent Sh791 million on dry materials used to build the road whose construction remains incomplete. PHOTO | FILE

The Sh791 million that the National Youth Service (NYS) spent on the construction of a 3.5 kilometre road in Nairobi’s Kibera slums was more than double the actual cost, the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) has said.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Silas Kinoti, the acting Kura director-general, told the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that the agency had planned to spend Sh326 million on the same road before the NYS took it over.

Mr Kinoti said Kura had initially intended to spend a total of Sh326 million, including the cost of materials and other overheads, on building the Kibera road through the Ministry of Land and Urban Development.

“I see the cost of Sh791 million on a 3.5 kilometre road as unrealistic from a professional point of view,” he said. It has emerged that the NYS spent Sh791 million on dry materials used to build the road whose construction remains incomplete.

Mr Kinoti described the NYS’s spending on the 3.25 kilometre road as unrealistic given that the youth agency had the machinery and personnel to do the work.

Besides, he said the NYS worked on the project using a force account where it procured the materials and delivered to the site based on the schedules of dry material prepared by Kura.

Mr Kinoti told the committee chaired by Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo that a schedule of dry materials is used in situations where the implementing agency does not factor in overheads and profits to its costs.

The NYS was solely responsible for the sourcing and procurement of construction materials as well as the provision of labour for the works, the Kura boss said, adding that his agency was not party to the procurement of materials, contractors or subcontractors.

Kura did not also verify the quantities of materials delivered to the site.

Mr Kinoti said Kura did not recommend any suppliers of construction materials for the Kibera road even as he declined to “guarantee the proficiency or quality of the contractors procured by NYS”.

A team of Kura engineers and surveyors in liaison with staff from the Materials Department of the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development was, however, to oversee and monitor the construction works and subsequently prepare monthly progress reports.

It was also Kura’s mandate to ensure that all materials and the executed works complied with the set specifications, Mr Kinoti said.

“Kura’s mandate was to provide designs and schedules of dry materials required for construction of the road,” he said, adding that the NYS was mandated to prepare the cost of the works based on the schedule of dry materials provided by Kura. PAC sought to know whether payment of Sh791 million for the Kibera Access Road was irregular given that it would translate to Sh280 million per kilometre.