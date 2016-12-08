How colonial law displaced African dispute settlement mechanisms

Home

Fort Smith on the outskirts of Nairobi; a historical British colonial outpost and court house. PHOTO | FILE

Interference with the traditional system of justice, which worked well within the context of its area of jurisdiction, created a monster that we are yet to slay.

Before European imperialists established and colonised African territories, African traditional communities’ fora of justice were at family, shrines, churches and mosques.

African traditional communities also used other alternative dispute resolution mechanisms that included reconciliation, mediation and arbitration.

There was also to be found a certain amount of legislated law in the monarchies of Uganda, South Africa, parts of Central Africa and Islamic parts of West Africa where the law was handed down by the rulers.

In Kenya, customary laws were not uniform though there were similarities which transcended different ethnic groupings. There were enormous differences in the structure and content brought about by different social and kinship systems, religious and cultural practices.

On the other hand, European settlers believed that English law was the culmination of centuries of evolution and was unsurpassed for its justice and logic.

From the outset, one of the more contentious differences between African customary law and English law was regarding the institution of marriage. Whereas English law provided for monogamous relationships, African customary law permitted as many wives as one could afford.

Obviously Africans were not about to change this aspect of their traditional practices. In practice, I think there was not much difference because divorce was very common in English culture and all that the law did was to restrict relationships to one wife at “any one time”. All one had to do was to pay the attendant “exit costs” of divorce and start all over again with a new partner!

Ill-suited

Nonetheless, the settlers insisted that English law and legal procedure were extremely ill-suited to the African context. They insisted that the judiciary and administration must twist the law to fit settler needs and bend Africans to their will.

It must be personal and racially biased; the punishment swift and sharp. In many ways settlers held an older, cruder understanding of the law, one more suited to manorial estates or Jim Crow of America.

After Kenya was declared a Protectorate in 1895, for ease of administration, the British settlers imported laws and systems of governance from Britain, and British laws which had been codified in India, to apply to Kenya.

These laws were applied without regard to the already existing native society and were mainly for the benefit of the settlers.

The natives were allowed to practice African customary law while the Hindus, who had emigrated from India with the railway, were permitted to practice Hindu customary law in the area of personal law, as the Muslims and Arab communities practised Islamic law.