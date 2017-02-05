How consumers are swindled by dealers despite pricing guides

Money Markets

The EABL Ruaraka factory. Pubs could be making ten times their recommended profit margins on certain beer brands, according to data from the brewer. PHOTO | FILE

Open disregard of recommended retail prices has left consumers at the mercy of dealers.

The pricing concept applied by many manufacturers is meant to guide customers on the recommended prices for various products. But this is largely ignored, leaving retailers to set their own prices. These prices are sometimes more than triple the recommended ones.

Emboldening the dealers is lack of provisions for enforcement of recommended retail prices (RRPs), given the free market concept determined by supply and demand.

Inadvertently, the government is also losing millions of shillings in tax revenue as the move to raise prices reduces sales volumes, giving a lifeline to counterfeit goods which are not taxed.

Drinks and foodstuff are the most affected consumer goods. They are priced differently at diverse areas, perplexing consumers on the real costs.

For instance, it is hard to tell the price of a 300ml bottle of soda as it is sold at between Sh30 and Sh200, depending on where you buy it. The same applies to the overall food basket, with consumers bearing the burden of greedy retailers.

Opinion is divided on retail pricing in a free market economy, and on who should implement it.

Consumer Federation of Kenya secretary general Stephen Mutoro blames the lengthy supply chain controlled by cartels for the disregard of the concept meant to guard against exploitative prices.

“By the time a RRP is given by a manufacturer, the margins and possible costs have been factored in. But the long supply chain complicates the concept, with some cartels creating artificial shortages to charge above the RRP. The concept loses meaning. It is neither applied nor followed up by manufacturers. It is time we compelled manufacturers and retailers to ensure that RRPs are adhered to,” Mr Mutoro told the Sunday Nation.

Manufacturers paint a picture of being helpless at the mercy of retailers who buy from them.

Kenya Association of Manufacturers chief executive Phyllis Wakiaga said cannot do more than insist that RRP is respected.

“You have seen that some have even gone as far as to display the RRP on their products but still even that doesn’t solve the issue of pricing at retail outlets. Competition authority is currently carrying out a market survey on these issues affecting the market including prices and KAM will definitely reach out to our members for their input. We do encourage wide public participation on this so that we equip the CA with the information it needs to execute action on pricing fairly,” Ms Wakiaga said.

Retailers who sometimes price goods way above the RRPs say additional services such as comfort and entertainment are loaded onto the prices, resulting in extra earnings above the margins recommended by the manufacturer.

Pubs could be making tenfold their recommended profit margins on certain beer brands, according to data from the East African Breweries Limited. Tusker beer, for example, is released from the Thika Road-based brewer at Sh121 per bottle, transported to various distributor outlets (by the manufacturer) and sold to retailers at Sh127, so as to reach consumers at the recommended price of Sh140.