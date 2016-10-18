Home Money Markets

Kenya Airways shares up 6.5pc after pilots defer strike

Trading at the NSE. PHOTO | FILE

By REUTERS

Posted  Tuesday, October 18   2016 at  09:55

Shares in Kenya Airways jumped 6.5 per cent in early trading on Tuesday after pilots suspended a planned strike following talks between the union, airline and government.

Shares traded at Sh4.9 each after the pilots' union Kalpa said it was deferring the indefinite strike because some demands had been met, including the replacement of the chairman.
