Innovation, expanding services and inclusion key for Kenyans to reap benefits of financial sector

Politics and policy

A woman withdraws money from an M-Pesa outlet in Nyeri town. Mobile phone financial services have supported reduction in poverty. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

New technologies have profoundly transformed societies the world over. In the last decade, we have witnessed an unprecedented upsurge of technology-driven innovations that are transforming Africa’s economic landscape.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Coupled with globalisation — the other significant trend of our time — these innovations offer immense possibilities for achieving inclusive economic growth, sustainable development, and poverty reduction.

The outcomes with respect to financial services in Kenya and the rest of sub-Saharan Africa have so far been astounding. In the words of Nelson Mandela, “It always seems impossible until it is done.”

This conference (on the future offinance held in the Netherlands) provides an excellent opportunity to reflect on Kenya’s journey of embracing innovative and disruptive technology as a tool for financial inclusion, and the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

An analogous example may be appropriate and illustrative. It is evident how profoundly Dutch Masters changed the art of painting, as their disruptive innovations challenged the existing paradigms and offered new possibilities that were previously unimaginable.

It is also significant that Rembrandt and Van Gogh absorbed studiously the methods of the time before launching their careers and developing their own innovative approaches.

Embracing this same spirit, let me first turn to a few considerations of the current setting. First, mobile phone technology has allowed Kenya to make substantial progress in financial inclusion.

There are some 38.3 million mobile phone subscribers in Kenya, a penetration rate of 89 per cent. In addition, the network of mobile money agents has grown significantly, from 527 agents in June 2007 to 164,465 in June 2016.

These factors have allowed access to formal financial services to expand from 26 per cent in 2006 to over 75 per cent currently.

Similar improvements in financial inclusion have been witnessed in other countries in the region — recently reported numbers are Mauritius at 88 per cent, South Africa at 83 per cent, Rwanda at 68 per cent, Tanzania at 57 per cent, Nigeria at 48 per cent, and the Democratic Republic of Congo at 36 per cent.

Second, compared to similarly-situated countries, Kenya has a relatively small gender gap of about seven per cent. Additionally, data from a large integrated banking and payments platform in Kenya indicates that 41 per cent of users are women.

However, 99 per cent of these women users are active users, whereas 59 per cent of users are men but only 77 per cent of them are active users.

Similarly, women account for 58 per cent of the number of transactions and 51 per cent of transaction value. Astonishingly, women account for 82 per cent of total savings.

The Groupe Speciale Mobile Association (GSMA) study attributes the small gender gap in Kenya to the success of mobile money, which provides women and their families a distinct reason to own and use a mobile phone.