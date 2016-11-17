Vitamin D enhances breast cancer survival rates, experts say

Society & Success

Breast cancer is currently the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women in Kenya. PHOTO | FILE NATION MEDIA GROUP

Scientists have found that high vitamin D levels in the blood is linked to better treatment outcomes and increased survival rates in women with breast cancer.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

According to a study whose results are published in scientific journal JAMA Oncology, researchers found that women with higher levels of the nutrient at the time of cancer diagnosis had fewer chances of succumbing to the disease or suffering a recurrence of the cancer.

On the other hand, women with lower levels of vitamin D were found to have advanced stage tumours and triple negative cancer.

The latter is usually very difficult to treat and manage as it does not respond to hormonal therapies used to treat other types of breast cancer.

Past laboratory research suggests that the beneficial effect of vitamin D is due to the fact that it has anti-tumour properties that regulate genes involved in the multiplication and spread of cancer.

Leading cause of deaths

According to the Ministry of Health, the disease is currently the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women in Kenya.

It is followed closely cervical and oesophagus cancers.

This study follows in the footsteps of previous research findings that have highlighted the positive effects of vitamin D in the fight against cancer.

Foods naturally rich foods in vitamin D include fish oils, fatty fish, beef liver, cheese and egg yolk.

Some breakfast cereals and vegetable fat spreads are also fortified with the nutrient.

To increase the absorption of vitamin D in the body, foods rich in the nutrient should be prepared or consumed with some form of fat since the vitamin dissolves well in fat.

This is unlike vitamin C which is water soluble.

Vitamin D is also made naturally by the body when people expose their skin to the sun’s rays.