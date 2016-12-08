How to roll out more agile approach to annual performance reviews

Society & Success

Scrapping appraisals frees everyone from a process that can be viewed as a tick box exercise, but it also means the business lacks a formalised programme for linking people’s goals and performance with the strategy of the business. PHOTO | FOTOSEARCH

The face of performance management is changing across the world, with leading organisations such as Microsoft, Deloitte, Accenture and General Electric streamlining their annual performance reviews, or even scrapping them.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

This trend comes from a growing perception that annual performance reviews might not be the best way to manage and improve performance in the workforce.

Perhaps the question isn’t whether we should abandon performance reviews, but rather how we can do them better.

Rather than treating it as a dreary exercise in complying with policy, we must think about how we as leaders and HR professionals can drive a culture of continuous feedback where every interaction can build commitment, engagement and productivity.

At Sage, we are wrestling with these matters ourselves. We know that the world of work is changing, and we are striving to position ourselves at the forefront of good practice for HR.

Research from CEB HR Leadership Council, a multinational corporate management company, shows that 77 per cent of HR executives believe performance reviews don’t accurately reflect employee performance; there is also not much evidence to show that performance reviews have a positive effect on business goals.

Yet CEB’s research also indicates that one should not be in too much of a rush to scrap annual performance reviews or ratings.

Many organisations that completely do away with performance reviews see productivity decline; what’s more, employees tend to rate their conversations with their bosses lower in the absence of a formal performance rating.

Structure is needed

What this shows is that some of us resent structure when it’s there, but crave it when it is absent.

Sure, scrapping performance reviews frees everyone from a process that can be viewed as a tick box exercise, but it also means that the business lacks a formalised programme for linking people’s goals and performance with the strategy of the business. It’s hard to be fair and consistent without a formal process.

Taking a step back, performance management is about helping employees set career goals, correcting any performance issues, and ensuring they have the tools they need to do their work.

Even with the best intentions, much-needed performance interventions may fall by the wayside if they are not documented and actioned.

Perhaps the question isn’t whether we should abandon performance reviews, but rather how we can do them better.