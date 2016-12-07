MPs to walk away with Sh6.7m each after serving for four years

Politics and policy

Members of Parliament will walk away with Sh6.7 million each at the end of their term next year, drawing from the Sh2.8 billion that the Treasury has allocated to pay their service gratuity.

Members of Parliament will walk away with Sh6.7 million each at the end of their term next year, drawing from the Sh2.8 billion that the Treasury has allocated to pay their service gratuity.

The hefty payout will bring to a close the five-year bonanza that the MPs — including senators and members of the National Assembly — have been enjoying since they arm-twisted the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) to let them earn unlimited allowances for committee sittings.

It is also the latest demonstration of the heavy burden that taxpayers have carried to keep a pampered and bloated government afloat.

It would take 51 years for a Kenyan — whose average income stood at Sh131,504 last year — to make the Sh6.7 million each MP will take home at the end of their term.

The service gratuity amounts to nearly 80 per cent of an MP’s annual basic pay, which has grown to Sh8.5 million.

The one-off compensation was one of the key items that remained unresolved after the legislators forced the SRC to give them a fresh pay package with no ceilings on allowances.

The SRC in March 2013 gazetted a remuneration package for MPs that included a gratuity benefit calculated at the rate of 31 per cent of annual basic pay to be paid at the end of their term.

The pay schedule also capped allowances, infuriating the legislators who in the end managed to have the SRC issue a new pay structure that left their allowances open-ended.

The commission had capped all their allowances at 40 per cent of their gross basic pay while applying limits to specific stipends.

A chairperson of a committee, for instance, was to earn a maximum of Sh160,000 per month in allowances while other committee members were to draw a maximum of Sh80,000 per month each.

Allowances not specified in the gazette were also to be scrapped. The document sparked outrage among the legislators, forcing the SRC to issue a new pay structure in June 2013 that effectively opened the door for the MPs to make as much as they could through allowances.

The SRC said at the time that differences over the payment of gratuity had not been resolved and promised to release an advisory at a later date.

“Payment of service gratuity to be advised at a later date by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission,” the commission wrote to National Assembly Speaker Justine Muturi in the June 11, 2013 letter detailing the revised pay package of MPs.