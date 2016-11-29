Negatu to head AfDB regional development and business unit

Money Markets

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has appointed Gabriel Negatu the director-general of its new eastern Africa regional development and business delivery office with effect from Thursday.

Mr Negatu, an Ethiopian, is currently the multilateral lender’s country and regional director for the East Africa Regional Resource Centre, a position he has held since 2010.

He has been managing 13 client countries and a portfolio of over $9 billion (Sh916 billion).

“He was credited for successfully leading the bank’s response to the global financial crisis and for spearheading the use of budget support operations for fragile states,” said the bank in a statement.

The latest appointment is part of the regional lender’s new business approach that has seen it create five new regional offices to accelerate business and development impact across Africa.

In line with the new structure, five director-generals will head the five regions in Africa.

These are West Africa, Central Africa, East Africa, North Africa and Southern Africa.

“As the bank moves to the new development and business delivery model, Gabriel’s solid experience, leadership and drive will be great assets for the bank,” said AfDB president Akinwumi Adesina of Mr Negatu’s appointment.