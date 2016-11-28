Onions bring tears of joy to former banker-turned farmer

Magazines

Gikunda Meme at his Subuiga Hilltop farm on November 24 2016. He grows onions and tomatoes. PHOTO | PHOEBE OKALL

Gikunda Meme was a credit manager at a local bank but in 2003, after years of employment, he decided to quit his job, arguing that it was not paying him well despite all the time and work he put in.

Mr Meme, who was 50 years at the time, decided to go into farming.

Using Sh2.7 million – a combination of his savings and severance pay – he started by growing French beans at a farm situated on the Nanyuki-Isiolo road in Meru County. This venture did not do well so he turned to other crops.

Today, his business —Subuiga Hilltop Farm — is five acres big and makes the former banker Sh5 million in revenues after every three months of harvesting onions and tomatoes.

“Way back in 2003 l opted for an early retirement and went into farming. l used to compare the job l was doing, what l was earning and what I could get from farming. I realised I could get more from farming and quit,” he told Enterprise.

Mr Meme, who has also worked as an auditor in several institutions, has sub-divided the farm into two; on one portion he grows hybrid tomatoes in six greenhouses while cultivating onions in the open field.

He chose to start farming onions because after three to four months, a regular and dedicated farmer can earn handsome returns compared to other crop varieties that take longer to mature.

Between the months of May and December, the demand for onions is high and Mr Meme says that he has since mastered the seasons that he should plant the crops in order to maximise profit.

A kilogramme of onions at Subuiga Hilltop farm goes for Sh80 when demand has peaked and between Sh40 and Sh50 when the demand dips, mainly due to excessive onion production which flood the market.

Onions are generally long-day plants, which means they need days with more than 12 hours of daylight. Therefore, only varieties with lower day-length needs can be grown in Kenya.

Popular varieties, which are available at companies such as Monsato and Simlaw Seeds are Jambar F1 (for size and high yield) or Red Passion F1, Bombay Red and Red Pinoy (they have a lower yield but are in high demand at the market and fetch a higher price than Jambar F1).

Onions need around four months to mature. The last three weeks before harvest, the weather should be absolutely rain-free.

“For every acre I have planted hybrid varieties of onions, a farmer can harvest up to 15,000 kilogrammes. l plant five kilogrammes of certified seeds which yield approximately 80 tonnes on harvesting,” he said.

“At times, l also lease the neighbouring farms when demand is high and l need to produce more. We germinate the seeds in the month of November, transplant in January and start selling in May when demand is high.”