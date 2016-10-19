Needed: A school curriculum on tax education

Opinion and Analysis

Mr Peter Mbugua, a businessman, is helped by a KRA official, Ms Neddy Mutai, to check his returns at the iTax Support Centre in Nakuru. PHOTO | SULEIMAN MBATIAH

October is Kenya’s Taxpayers’ Month. During this month the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) engages taxpayers in various ways, mainly to appreciate them for meeting their patriotic obligation of building their nation through payment of taxes.

As is the case for other nations, Kenya’s tax system is the main survival and growth artery for the economy. Without a competent tax agency a nation cannot sustainably provide welfare to its people and, in essence, cannot grow its economy.

Without adequate taxes the nation can neither provide public goods such as roads, education and health care nor can it sustain the wage bill of the civil servants who provide essential services to citizens.

The tax system is, therefore, the main driver of economic growth for any nation, Kenya included. In other words our economy can only grow as fast as our public revenue grows.

For a nation to grow, its tax system must function effectively and efficiently, and so mobilise adequate public revenue year after year at the least possible cost both to itself and to its citizenry.

Adequacy of tax revenues is driven by, among other factors, tax compliance by a wide tax base. In order to achieve this tax awareness among the citizens is important.

Among the key things that citizens need to appreciate are the various types of taxes, basic calculations of tax, the relationship between tax and provision of basic public services like water, health, education and roads, their rights and responsibilities as taxpayers.

Payment of taxes ranks high among national priorities and is therefore of utmost national concern.

Creation of awareness about national taxes should be a collective national duty and not the preserve of the revenue authority. We must all pool efforts to enhance overall tax compliance by marketing to Kenyans the importance of paying taxes.

Tax collection is an individual as well as a collective national duty and other agencies other than the KRA have a duty to help grow our national revenue, for without adequate revenue they will also not be adequately funded.

The role of our education system generally and our educational institutions specifically in educating future taxpayers about tax issues need not be overemphasised. As things stand now our children have very little understanding of our public revenue system.

Indeed very few of our students understand that they can actually make careers in taxation. Actually, many high school students may not even know what the word ‘customs’ means.

Sadly, we introduce our children to taxation when they land their first job, which makes it very difficult for them to quickly appreciate their patriotic duty as taxpayers.

As such, very few of them develop a conviction that they need to fully comply with tax laws once they enter the tax bracket.