Ranalo eatery owner William Osewe shot in Kasarani

Police at the scene where Ranalo Foods restaurant owner William Osewe was shot in Kasarani, Nairobi, on December 1, 2016. PHOTO | ZADOCK ANGIRA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The owner of Ranalo Foods restaurant in Nairobi's city centre was on Thursday shot and seriously injured in the city's Kasarani area.

William Osewe was shot in the stomach and was rushed to AAR Healthcare at Mountain Mall.

His white Mercedes Benz was towed to the Kasarani Police Station.

His attacker, identified as Oywa Mboya, a licensed firearm holder, surrendered to the police and was disarmed.

He alleged that Mr Osewe had attacked him and he acted in self-defence.

Ranalo Foods is located on Kimathi Street and is popular for African dishes.