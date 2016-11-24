State House official approved Sh400m payments to Afya House contractors

Politics and policy

Mr Joseph Kinyua, State House Chief of Staff. PHOTO | FILE

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s chief of staff authorised Sh400 million payments to Ministry of Health suppliers that are part of the Sh5 billion contracts which have raised audit queries, the final interim audit report tabled in Parliament on Tuesday revealed.

Joseph Kinyua directed the Ministry of Health to wire Sh200 million to pay for consultancy and inception works at Nanyuki County Hospital, according to the updated internal audit report dated November 18, 2016.

A further Sh100 million each was given to Bungoma and Lamu county hospitals to fund their upgrade, says the report authored by the head of internal audit at the Ministry of Health, Bernard Muchere.

The auditor raises the red flag on payments drawn from the Health ministry’s supplementary budget in the period to June 2016.

“The directives were communicated to the ministry by the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service vide letter ref No. OP/CAB26/1/3A dated 24th January 2016,” says management responses to audit queries raised on the payments.

The auditor, whose initial internal audit report was first reported in the Business Daily, raised queries on the legality and regularity of payments at the ministry totalling Sh5 billion, says the payments to consultants were unprocedural as cash was released from the ministry headquarters instead of being sent to the Nanyuki County Hospital where the expenditure was incurred.

“Verification of the vote book shows that the ministry paid suppliers directly on behalf of the Nanyuki County Hospital, contrary to management response that the money was transferred to Nanyuki County Hospital,” the auditor says in the report.

State House spokesperson Manoah Esipisu was yet to respond to our queries on the legality of the executive order issued by Mr Kinyua by the time of going to press.

The Constitution provides that only the Controller of Budget can authorise payments drawn from taxpayers’ cash.

Only Parliament has the constitutional mandate to re-allocate national budget votes.

While appearing before a parliamentary committee on Tuesday, Mr Muchere said a forensic audit would be needed to establish how much money was lost due to irregular payments at the Health ministry.

The auditor further says in the audit report that the “expenditure on consultancy may not qualify as ‘unforeseen and unavoidable’” as was classified in the supplementary budget.

The audit report raised fears of double payments saying “non-residential buildings had budgetary provisions in the same head and item but figuratively under programme although the account description was the same.”

The report adds that “the authenticity of the pending bills is questionable” given that a review of the Health ministry’s books of accounts showed that pending bills totalling Sh1.4 billion had been cleared on October 30, 2015.