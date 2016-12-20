Uproar over plan to cut age of consensual sex from 18 to 16

Politics and policy

Students in Eldoret sitting for exams: A 16-year-old is a Form Two student in the middle of secondary education, whose participation in consensual sex is also likely to see her drop out of school. PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Legal experts and rights campaigners were yesterday up in arms against a controversial proposed amendment to the Sexual Offences Act that may expose girls to early pregnancy and marriage.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The amendment, which cuts the consensual age for sex from 18 to 16 years, is contained in the omnibus legislation that the National Assembly is expected to pass before breaking for Christmas holidays.

A 16-year-old is a Form Two student in the middle of secondary education, whose participation in consensual sex is also likely to see her drop out of school.

The amendment, for instance, means that a female Form Two student can have consensual sex and risk getting pregnant but cannot be legally married because they will not have attained the age of 18 provided for in the Marriage Act.

Besides, it is not clear what the proposed amendment seeks to cure — given that at the current 18 years, the consensual age is at par with the age of marriage.

The proposed changes are contained in the Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendment) Bill 2016 that the National Assembly is expected to pass this week.

Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) condemned the proposal arguing it violates Kenya’s commitment to international conventions on children’s rights.

FIDA vice-chairperson Terry Omondi said the internationally accepted age for one to become an adult is 18 years and any attempt to reduce that is illegal.

Ms Omondi said amending the consenting age would open society to multiple challenges as it does not only apply to sexual decisions but to other aspects of society such as marriage and signing of contracts.

“Consent is not only in sex. A 16-year-old cannot join the Army, or sign a bank contract for example, let alone get married,” said Ms Omondi.

Constitutional lawyer Peter Wanyama described the planned change in the law through the Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendment) Bill as unprocedural.

He said the right thing to do would be to bring the changes through a separate legislation so Kenyans can have ample time and an opportunity to interrogate the proposals.

“Changes to the Sexual Offences Act affect society in a big way and should therefore be accorded the attention they deserve,” said Mr Wanyama.

He explained that Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendment) Bill is reserved for making minor changes and introducing amendments that are not controversial.