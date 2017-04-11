Corporate News Murang’a avocado farmers form co-operative to boost EU exports

Murang’a governor Mwangi wa Iria. PHOTO | WILLIAM OERI

Thousands of smallholder avocado farmers in Murang’a will next week launch a co-operative society to help with marketing and export of the produce directly to the European market.

The move follows the intervention of the county government that last year started distributing free seedlings of the commercially viable Hass cultivar avocado, which has overwhelming demand in the European market.

“We are sure avocado will overtake coffee as the most important cash crop in Murang’a once we complete the whole cycle and start exporting to Europe,” said governor Mwangi wa Iria.

Up to 30,000 farmers are estimated to have benefited from the scheme with the first crop from the fast maturing variety expected next year.

Avocado is mainly grown in central Kenya and for a long time was under the grip of middlemen until the governor brokered a deal with four different suppliers in Murang’a to buy the produce at Sh8 a piece from farmers, up from Sh2.

The new co-operative is expected to improve access to planting materials and technical services, including postharvest and logistics support to ensure the delivery of high-quality produce.

Central Kenya is better placed to produce high-quality avocado because the variety produced in the region has high concentration of oil and wax.

Avocado production has been on the rise driven by demand in Europe and the local market.

“Avocado consumption in Kenya stands at between 2-3kg annually, below the European average of 10-15kg per year.

“Kenya produces about 115 metric tonnes of avocado annually, 70 per cent of which is grown by small-scale farmers,” said the governor.

Until four years ago, most of the avocado produce was sold in the local market and a small quantity exported to the Middle East.

“One acre can support up to 150 trees, which translates to 150,000 fruits and Sh1.2 million annually.