StarTimes extends broadcasts to five more counties

Thursday, June 22, 2017
Pay-TV firm StarTimes has expanded its services to five new counties as it seeks to deepen its reach in rural Kenya.
StarTimes in a statement on Thursday said its digital terrestrial services are now available in Kitui, Garissa, Kapenguria, Embu, Trans-Nzoia and Laikipia.
This brings to 33 the number of counties where Kenyans can use StarTimes set-top boxes to watch television.
“This development is a boost to the company’s expansion plans with the increased coverage of the terrestrial television signal complementing the satellite television service,” said StarTimes in the statement.
The firm said that it currently has 70 per cent digital television coverage in Kenya and is planning to expand to reach the rest of the country.
Statistics from the Communications Authority of Kenya indicated that StarTimes had 1.2 million subscribers last year while the other terrestrial subscription television firm, GoTV, had 1.7 million customers.
Chinese-owned StarTimes has a presence in 16 African countries, covering about 10 million customers.
