advertisement
BRIAN WASUNA
By BRIAN WASUNA
More by this Author

Summary

    • China Wu Yi has been ordered to pay Sh11 million to the family of a sales executive who was killed in an accident that involved one of its vehicles.
advertisement
advertisement

Companies

China Wu Yi to pay family of accident victim Sh11m

Sunday, October 29, 2017 23:00
By BRIAN WASUNA
The judge, however, deducted Sh3.3 million from the award. FILE PHOTO | NMG
The judge, however, deducted Sh3.3 million from the award. FILE PHOTO | NMG 

The local subsidiary of Chinese construction giant China Wu Yi has been ordered to pay Sh11 million to the family of a sales executive who was killed in an accident that involved one of its vehicles.

The court ruled that the firm’s driver was guilty of negligence prior to the collision.

Justice Pauline Nyamweya said China Wu Yi’s driver was substantially to blame for the collision with Collins Mumo Mbundyo’s car.

She held that the construction firm’s driver joined the Nairobi-Machakos highway from a feeder road before ensuring that it was safe to do so.

The judge, however, deducted Sh3.3 million from the award, terming it as contributory negligence on the part of Mr Mbundyo, who was 32- years- old at the time of his death on January 3, 2013.

His family sued China Wu Yi one year later, arguing that he was their sole bread winner.

The judge held that the move was because evidence in court showed that Mr Mbundyo was at the time carrying excess passengers and may have been speeding right before the collision.

Mr Mbundyo, as per documents filed in court, was a sales and marketing executive with Inland Hauliers, but also ran a tyre selling business.

advertisement

In the Headlines