China Wu Yi to pay family of accident victim Sh11m

Companies
China Wu Yi to pay family of accident victim Sh11mSunday, October 29, 2017 23:00
The local subsidiary of Chinese construction giant China Wu Yi has been ordered to pay Sh11 million to the family of a sales executive who was killed in an accident that involved one of its vehicles.
The court ruled that the firm’s driver was guilty of negligence prior to the collision.
Justice Pauline Nyamweya said China Wu Yi’s driver was substantially to blame for the collision with Collins Mumo Mbundyo’s car.
She held that the construction firm’s driver joined the Nairobi-Machakos highway from a feeder road before ensuring that it was safe to do so.
The judge, however, deducted Sh3.3 million from the award, terming it as contributory negligence on the part of Mr Mbundyo, who was 32- years- old at the time of his death on January 3, 2013.
His family sued China Wu Yi one year later, arguing that he was their sole bread winner.
The judge held that the move was because evidence in court showed that Mr Mbundyo was at the time carrying excess passengers and may have been speeding right before the collision.
Mr Mbundyo, as per documents filed in court, was a sales and marketing executive with Inland Hauliers, but also ran a tyre selling business.
In the Headlines
Rice prices increase on low local output, expensive importsBy GERALD ANDAE
5 hours ago
Demand for electricity hits three-year highBy NEVILLE OTUKI
5 hours ago
Mitumba imports up 8.2pc in H2 to Sh6.6bnBy LYNET IGADWAH
5 hours ago
China Wu Yi to pay family of accident victim Sh11mBy BRIAN WASUNA
5 hours ago