China Wu Yi to pay family of accident victim Sh11m

The local subsidiary of Chinese construction giant China Wu Yi has been ordered to pay Sh11 million to the family of a sales executive who was killed in an accident that involved one of its vehicles.

The court ruled that the firm’s driver was guilty of negligence prior to the collision.

Justice Pauline Nyamweya said China Wu Yi’s driver was substantially to blame for the collision with Collins Mumo Mbundyo’s car.

She held that the construction firm’s driver joined the Nairobi-Machakos highway from a feeder road before ensuring that it was safe to do so.

The judge, however, deducted Sh3.3 million from the award, terming it as contributory negligence on the part of Mr Mbundyo, who was 32- years- old at the time of his death on January 3, 2013.

His family sued China Wu Yi one year later, arguing that he was their sole bread winner.

The judge held that the move was because evidence in court showed that Mr Mbundyo was at the time carrying excess passengers and may have been speeding right before the collision.