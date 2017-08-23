News How elections affect the cost of living and economic growth

Kenyans queue to vote at a Nairobi polling station on August 8. PHOTO | WILLIAM OERI | NMG

A look at economic data from various sources reveals that the cost of living shoots up during election years as the economy tends to slow down.

For inflation, one of the reasons is a wait-and-see attitude adopted by producers of goods and services including the agricultural sector.

Farming activities are disrupted by land-related conflicts and some times there is drought and famine, cutting off food supplies and thereby fuelling inflation.

Low consumption and investment also drive economic growth down during the periods.

Kenya recorded its highest ever inflation of 46 per cent in 1993 following the 1992 General Election, the first one in the new multi-party era.

The high inflation rate was mainly attributed to the dramatic political reforms as the country transited from a one-party state to a multi-party political system.

This was also accompanied by ethnic clashes in some parts of the country, leading to a fall in agricultural output particularly basic commodities such as maize.

Maize production declined from 25.40 million bags in 1992 to 24.30 million in 1993. Economic growth was also adversely affected.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) data shows that Kenya’s GDP shrank for two consecutive years; by 1.08 per cent in 1992 and by another 0.1 per cent in 1993, showing the economic difficulties the country was undergoing.

Out of the five multi-party polls, 1997 was the only election year that Kenya registered a decline in inflation to 6.3 per cent in 1998 from 11.4 per cent in 1997.

According to the IMF data, the economy also grew by a mere 0.41 per cent in 1997 and by 2.98 per cent in 1998.

In 2002, Kenyans voted in Mwai Kibaki as president, banking on him to improve the economy. After the polls, the economy grew by 2.95 per cent in 2003 from 0.48 per cent in 2002.

The impressive growth, however, did nothing to curb the overall inflation which increased sharply from 2.20 per cent in 2002 to six per cent in 2003. The economy witnessed depressed performance following the 2007 elections.

Inflation rose astronomically from 4.30 per cent in 2007 to 15.10 per cent in 2008. The depressed performance during 2008-09 was due to a number of adverse shocks including the post-election violence, a severe drought that affected most parts of the country, high international commodity prices and spill-over effects of the global financial crisis. The 2013 General Election in which President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the winner with 50.5 per cent of the votes was also characterised by a uptick in the inflation rate from 5.70 per cent in 2013 to 6.90 per cent in 2014.

According to the Economic Survey 2014, the challenges that impacted on growth included slowed business confidence due to the General Election, incidents of insecurity, and insufficient rains during the fourth quarter of 2013.

In April and May this year Kenyans were concerned with the overall rise in the prices of basic commodities such as maize flour, resulting in an inflation rate of 11.70 in May.

Kenya’s inflation stands at an average of 9.78 for the last six months, which is also a period preceding the General Election on August 8.

During the period before and after the election years analysed above, the economy slowed down as was the case in 1992, 1997, 2002, 2008, 2012 as well as the first quarter of this year. Industry players and the World Bank have also noted the trend.

“When the economy slows down inflation and unemployment usually rise,” said Carole Kariuki, CEO of the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa), in a past interview.

Former World Bank Kenya chief economist Wolfgang Fengler writes on his blog that General Election years also have other factors affecting growth including natural disasters such floods and droughts:

“Why is Kenya’s growth performance substantially lower during election years? Low growth during election years and thereafter was not always driven by disruptive elections. In several cases, electoral instability was compounded by natural disasters, such as the 1983 and 1992 droughts, or the 1997/98 El Nino floods.”

Dr Fengler also points at the time of elections as causing shock to the economy.

“However, the conduct of several elections has shocked the economy — often hard enough to affect development prospects beyond the election year. After the 2008 post-election violence farmers were unable to plant, tourists re-routed their vacations to other destinations, companies held back their investments, and households reduced their consumption,” he says.

Prior to the 2013 General Election, the World Bank had in a report noted the slow nature of the economy around times of polls.

“On the domestic scene, election years in the past have been problematic for Kenya’s growth as investors have held back, waiting to see the outcome and whether there would be a peaceful transition.