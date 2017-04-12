Economy & Politics Domestic tourists drive Easter boon for coast hotels

Local tourists play volleyball at the poolside of the Shaza Holiday Apartments in Shanzu, Mombasa. Industry operators say Easter bookings have been bolstered by Kenyans amid school holidays. FILE PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NMG

Some hotels in Kenya's coastal resort towns are fully booked for the long Easter holiday thanks to visitors from around Kenya, underlining the growing importance of local tourism to the sector.

Industry players say Easter bookings have been bolstered by Kenyans amid ongoing school holidays.

A spot check by the Business Daily established that local tourist bookings averaged at 80 per cent while the rest are from regional and international markets.

Majority of the visitors expected to flock to the coastal region are from Nairobi, Nakuru, Kisumu, Eldoret and Thika.

In Mombasa, Travellers Beach Hotel marketing manager Wafula Waswa said the facility is fully booked with both local and international holidaymakers.

“Currently, our hotel is fully booked. We expect 80 per cent of locals to come and celebrate Easter here in Mombasa,” he said.

“Other guests are coming from Germany and the United Kingdom while some from Uganda and Rwanda,” he added, saying this year's Easter bookings had registered an improvement compared to 2016.

Improved security

He attributed the surge in visitors to improved safety after the government addressed security concerns raised by overseas markets.

In Diani, Baobab Beach Resort general manager Silvester Mbandi said the hotel is also fully booked for the holiday.

He attributed the rise in reservations to the school holidays, the beauty of Diani beach and the warm weather which has attracted sun-seekers from Europe.

Mr Mbandi explained that the hotel received bookings from various parts of the country and neighbouring Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda.

“We will also host some guests from Asian countries of China, Korea as well as from European countries,” he added.

In Mombasa, PrideInn Beach Resort general manager Imtyaz Mirza said the hotel had registered 95 per cent bookings.

However, he added that during the holiday, the resort is expected to be packed to capacity as bookings are still trickling in ahead of the long vacation.

“Most of the bookings are from the domestic market as well as from neighbouring countries of Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda and Burundi,” Mr Mirza said.

“Tourists from the landlocked countries of Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi prefer Mombasa for leisure due to the beach product and swimming in the sea,” he explained.

At the south Coast, Diani Reef Beach Resort managing director Bobby Kamani said the hotel had registered 80 per cent bookings, adding that the hotel is expected to be full during Easter celebrations.

“During Easter, we shall host guests from across the East African region as well as from the continents of Europe and Asia,” Mr Kamani said.

In Lamu, Kijani House Hotel proprietor Pierre Oberson said the hotel had 70 per cent bookings for the holiday, saying he expects more tourists to book before Good Friday.

He noted that the hotel had received Easter bookings from the domestic market and international markets including France, the UK, Italy, Sweden and Denmark.

Heritage Hotels chief executive officer Mohamed Hersi said the Voyager hotel in Mombasa had recorded 80 per cent guest numbers for the holiday.

“More than 50 per cent of the bookings are from the domestic market mainly from Nairobi. We thank local holidaymakers for supporting the industry in Mombasa,” he said.

At Sai Rock Beach Hotel, general manager Robert Kiri said the hotel had 70 per cent bookings as parents made reservations to come celebrate Easter with their children in Mombasa.

In Watamu, Garoda Beach Resort resident manager Daniel Mwita said the hotel had 40 per cent bookings for Easter, adding that he expects number increase before Good Friday.

However, he said, bookings from European source markets were low compared to the previous Easter holiday.

Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC) Coast executive officer Sam Ikwaye said hotels in Mombasa and Diani were averaging bookings between 70 and 100 per cent.