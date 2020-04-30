Columnists How credit-scoring will look like in an open banking world

Covid-19 is a proving to be a shock therapy that the world economy seemingly needed. From global supply chain disruptions, enterprise productivity degradation, electronic meetings to negative global crude oil prices, the pandemic, in a flash, has surely flipped the status quo as we know it. It is no longer business-as-usual in a lot of aspects, from social interactions, workplace concepts, to even possibly a new global order.

One area that has been disrupted is credit scoring for purposes of lending decisions. In my article titled “CBK directive creates an opportunity for alternative credit- scoring”, I cited the decision by the central bank to withdraw the approvals it granted to unregulated digital (mobile-based) and credit-only lenders as third-party credit information providers to credit reference bureaus (CRBs). This provides a window for alternative credit- scoring as sources of automated credit “decisioning”.

The window is further reinforced by weaknesses of the bureaus: (i) they are still not able to report new users who have never taken a loan before (the so-called thin files); (ii) a growing need to harness alternative data; and (iii) the regulatory overhang (that the submission arrangements can always be reviewed at an instance).

In this second instalment, I talk about the different models of alternative scoring. The first model, which I described in the first instalment, is the standalone one where an unregulated credit-only lender, through application programing interface (API) channels, pings the alternative scorers for primary reference when it comes to credit decisions.

The second, which is an interesting one, is a marketplace model. In this model, alternative scorers use a wide array of real-time data points to assign a score to borrowers, especially small, micro and medium-sized enterprises and individuals for whom relying on bureau data may not yield an exhaustive score. These data points entail financial transaction history and are quite diverse and include mobile money, merchant data, sales orders, inventory performance and nearly every financial touchpoint.

The premise here is very simple: that a reliance on the traditional data points may not yield completeness in as far as (automated) credit decisioning is concerned. The second stage is to upload the already scored entities onto a platform where lenders, subject to risk-appetite, would onboard them. Essentially, it is some sort of a market place for lenders to connect to pre-packaged borrowers. This is what I call open banking.

Such automated decisioning are useful for mass-market focused lenders such as microfinance players, who are still stuck to a manual and costly credit appraisal systems that typically involve up to five processes before a lending decision is taken. Further, it also offers a much more exhaustive and complete scoring. The only assumption here is that the marketplace platform has a robust scoring engine, something which can be measured through default rate performance throughout the life of the loan.

There are a number of entities driving this market-place model. I recently considered signing up, for an experience, to the Patascore marketplace platform.

But that notwithstanding, a more critical learning point with the market-place model is that open banking and open fintech infrastructures around lending decisions is really the future (and is really taking shape). Stay Safe. Remember to put on your masks whilst in public places and practice social distancing.