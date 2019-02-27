Columnists Internal audit checks needed at land agency

NLC needs to improve on the communication of its mandate and achievements to the public.

The National Land Commission was established by Article 67 of the Constitution of Kenya. It is core mandate is to manage public land on behalf of the national and county government. Like any other independent commission, it is headed by commissioners supported by technical staff.

The commission tasks are; recommending a national land policy to the state; conducting research relating to land and use of natural resources; investigating historical land injustice and recommending appropriate redress; encouraging the application of Traditional Dispute Resolution (TDR) in resolving land conflicts and monitoring and having oversight responsibilities over land use planning throughout the country.

The six-year term of the pioneer land commissioners came to an end on February 13 as they exit, it is important we take stoke of the commissioner’s achievements. Basing on the information from the commission's website, the commissioners should be praised for overseeing the following; devolving of NLC services to all the counties, processing of titles for more than 2,000 public schools and commissioned an audit of all the public land in Kenya

In partnership with development partners such as FAO, the commission established large-scale land acquisition, and County Spatial Planning and Oversight guidelines.

NLC, reviewed grants and disposition to land and conducted many research and publications in the areas of gender, land rights and natural resources management.

The commission developed a roadmap for the review of the National Land Policy, and it is currently developing an atlas of all-natural resources in Kenya. Nevertheless, the commission needs to improve on the communication of its mandate and achievements to the public.

Though the commission achieved many things, what is known of the commission is the alleged cases of corruption facing some of the outgoing commissioners and the commission’s staff.