EDITORIAL: Address water problem

The lack of adequate and safe drinking water in the country has been a prolonged problem that has been on the agenda of successive governments since Independence.

It goes without saying that there is a strong correlation between economic development in areas that have water and stagnated growth in areas deemed to be water deficit.

We therefore welcome the government’s rolling out of household irrigation projects that have lifted food production in Machakos County. According to the Water ministry, 360 water pans were constructed by the National Irrigation Authority in Yatta and have a capacity to hold 504,353 cubic meters of water that is enough to supply households in the region.

This has subsequently cut reliance on aid relief from the government since it gives the recipients impetus to improve food security in the arid region. The targeted community is now able to grow their own food but also produce vegetables, French beans and chilies for both export and domestic market

We urge the government hasten to roll out similar projects in arid and semi-arid regions of the country so as to make the residents self-sufficient. The water pan projects are being implemented in 31 counties.

