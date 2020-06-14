Editorials EDITORIAL: Include stakeholders to tighten regulations

A construction project in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The call by the Joint Building and Construction Council for a review of the recently gazetted defects and liabilities regulations should not be dismissed as outlandish, but its views ought to be heard in the quest to have solid rules that will boost the construction industry as a whole.

We opine that the issues raised by some of the major stakeholders in the industry should be addressed since co-opting views from a broader spectrum are good for the larger industry.

The council argues that while it supports the new regulations, regulations on the construction management process should also be rolled out.

We urge the government to sit down with all the main players in the industry so as to fine tune the laws if necessary. This should subsequently go a long way in entrenching clarity and order in the sector. The gazette notice by the Transport, Housing and Urban Development ministry in April introduced stiff penalties for architects and project managers if their projects suffer defects.

The National Construction Authority (Defects Liability) Regulations 2020 introduced a defects liability period for commercial buildings that gives owners up to seven years to recall contractors to the sites for rectifications. The defects liability period was also increased to a minimum of 12 months.

Also Read

advertisement

Contractors are supposed to remedy any defects within the stipulated period. The regulations have now made it compulsory for contracts to outline a latent defect liability period.

The new regulations were meant to protect building owners from shoddy construction work.

What’s not in contention is that the industry is yearning for some semblance of order that will ultimately ensure that the final products are not defective and if there are any defects then compensation should be processed without fail.

What building owners want is quality and affordable work hence the need to ensure that implementing the new rules does not raise the costs for those they were intended to help.