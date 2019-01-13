Editorials EDITORIAL: Rein in errant counties

Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Some of our county governments have become symbols of impunity as they continue violating the law in their rapacious quest for taxpayers’ funds.

Hardly a week passes without new reports of the great lengths that they have gone in dipping their fingers into the public purse.

The latest to enter the list of shame are 15 counties that are said to have defied the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) and paid ward representatives monthly sitting allowances above the set cap of Sh80,000 in the three months to September.

Data from the Controller of Budget shows that Migori, Kwale, Siaya, Kakamega, Bungoma, Busia, Nyandarua, Kisii, Makueni, Mombasa, Nyeri, Kiambu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nakuru and Nairobi breached the cap on perks for sitting in assembly committees.

The SRC had in July 2017 abolished the members of county assemblies’ mileage reimbursements, sitting allowances for plenary sessions and special responsibility perks.

We aver that those that violated the law and overpaid their MCAs must be punished and the recipients of the monies surcharged without fail.