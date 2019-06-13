Editorials EDITORIAL: Seal major loopholes in work permit issuance

Interior Secretary Fred Matiang'i. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Though the order by Interior Secretary Fred Matiang'i for the deportation of Chinese traders based in Gikomba will ease the anxiety of their Kenyan counterparts, the government still owes Kenyans an explanation as to why the law was not followed when the immigrants were setting up their irregular businesses.

Foreigners coming into the country to work or invest should be vetted carefully and only allowed to work or do business within the confines of the law. Kenyans expect the government to crack down on all foreigners illegally operating businesses in the to protect taxpayers, their businesses and livelihoods from unfair competition.

The law is clear on the procedure for issuance of investment certificates, work permits and the requirements that foreigners should meet before setting up any business in the country. What is needed is fair and consistent application of that law.

The Investment Promotion Act of 2014 requires all foreigners to prove that their activities will help in creating employment and transferring new skills or technology before getting an investment certificate.

There is no doubt that those in charge have been disregarding the rules and there is need for changes in the relevant department if those charged with that responsibility are not living up to public expectation.

The authorities in charge should pin down all those who are responsible for abetting the bending of the rules that ultimately end up hurting Kenyans.

As a basic minimum, foreign investors should engage in economic activities that add value to the economy, boost the welfare of citizens and advance ideas. They should not be replicating the businesses already being done by Kenyans.

The country has one of the highest youth unemployment rates in the region.

Majority of jobs in the country are in the informal sector. Giving foreigners the green light to engage in any business will further push more Kenyans to the edge when we should be giving them opportunities.