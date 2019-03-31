Editorials EDITORIAL: Tap technology potential

Africa is still lagging behind its Western peers despite the great potential that prevails on the continent. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Reports that technology and the online market place will create three million jobs in Africa in the next five years are welcome.

According to Boston Consulting Group, the new platforms have a key role to play in growing the continent’s economy.

A survey conducted by the organisation found that there were only 15 stores per one million inhabitants in Africa in 2018 compared with 568 per million in Europe and 930 in the US.

These numbers clearly show that Africa is still lagging behind its Western peers despite the great potential that prevails on the continent.

The solution lies in developing avenues for growth by tapping into the new technologies.

Africa’s future growth now lies in adopting 21st Century solutions. That is the only way we can make the Fourth Industrial Revolution a reality on the continent/