EDITORIAL: Tech courses welcome

Editorials
EDITORIAL: Tech courses welcomeThursday, June 4, 2020 0:01
The allocation of university and technical training college courses is out. It is encouraging that 54 percent of 2019 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam candidates who qualified for university placement enrolled for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) degree courses.
The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service data further indicates that 2,632 students who scored C+ and above opted for technical training instead of pursuing degree programmes.
The trend bodes well for the country, which has been touting STEM-related training as the key to Kenya’s industrialisation dream under the Big Four agenda and its Vision 2030. Policymakers should take note of the growing demand for technical training and ensure that the learning institutions are well funded, equipped and have the human capital to churn out hands-on and highly skilled workforce able to drive innovation in the various sectors of the economy.
However, the training should not only be tailored to meet the high demand but also be market-driven and relevant to the public and private sectors’ needs. Poor planning and delivery of the training would only add to the growing number of university and technical college graduates ill-prepared for modern jobs as well as self-employment or entrepreneurship.