EDITORIAL: Tech courses welcome

Training should be market-driven and relevant to the public and private sectors’ needs. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The allocation of university and technical training college courses is out. It is encouraging that 54 percent of 2019 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam candidates who qualified for university placement enrolled for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) degree courses.

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service data further indicates that 2,632 students who scored C+ and above opted for technical training instead of pursuing degree programmes.

The trend bodes well for the country, which has been touting STEM-related training as the key to Kenya’s industrialisation dream under the Big Four agenda and its Vision 2030. Policymakers should take note of the growing demand for technical training and ensure that the learning institutions are well funded, equipped and have the human capital to churn out hands-on and highly skilled workforce able to drive innovation in the various sectors of the economy.