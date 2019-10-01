EDITORIAL: Aflatoxin project timely

Ideas & Debate
EDITORIAL: Aflatoxin project timelyTuesday, October 1, 2019 22:00
The Agriculture ministry has taken the right step by setting aside funds for a bio product to control aflatoxins, the fungi that affect cereals, making them hazardous.
The toxin has been responsible for the loss of large quantities of farm yields in past years, besides posing serious health risks.
It is also worth noting that some locally manufactured food products have had to be withdrawn from supermarket shelves due to unsafe levels of aflatoxin.
The impact on revenues and on the economy when such products are withdrawn is huge.
The ministry is initially spending Sh400 million of the Sh7.5 billion required to buy the product, Aflasafe, ahead of the next harvests. This is a move that could have far-reaching benefits for agriculture, the cost of living and the livelihoods of farmers.
The Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has pointed out that the product could help reduce cancer incidents. The government should ensure that food products are free of aflatoxin.
Providing an antidote for the toxin is a positive step. Ensure the product is carefully-tested and well distributed.
In the Headlines
Kenya’s foreign banks debt stock hits Sh1trnBy OTIATO GUGUYU
2 minutes ago
Customs tax evasion war turns to freight stationsBy ANTHONY KITIMO
2 minutes ago
Mauritius keeps Sh58m Britam shares seized in Ponzi scandalBy VICTOR JUMA
2 minutes ago
NTSA bans bus ride-hailing servicesBy PAULINE KAIRU By DOREEN WAINAINAH
11 hours ago